Schneider Electric S520619

Model S520619 Vendor Schneider Electric Description Wiser Odace Smart thermostat Exposes keypad_lockout, schneider_pilot_mode, temperature_display_mode, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, pi_heating_demand), temperature, occupancy, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

measurement_poll_interval : This device does not support reporting electric measurements so it is polled instead. The default poll interval is 60 seconds, set to -1 to disable. The value must be a number with a minimum value of -1

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

no_occupancy_since : Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be send after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of [object Object].

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the keypad_lockout property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keypad_lockout": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals lock1 keypad lockout is ON, if unlock OFF.

Controls piloting mode. Value can be found in the published state on the schneider_pilot_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"schneider_pilot_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schneider_pilot_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: contactor , pilot .

The temperature format displayed on the thermostat screen. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_display_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_display_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_display_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: celsius , fahrenheit .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , pi_heating_demand .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 4 and 30 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . pi_heating_demand : Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pi_heating_demand": VALUE} where VALUE is the % between 0 and 100 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the % between and . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , heat , cool . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.