Schneider Electric S520619
|Model
|S520619
|Vendor
|Schneider Electric
|Description
|Wiser Odace Smart thermostat
|Exposes
|keypad_lockout, schneider_pilot_mode, temperature_display_mode, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, pi_heating_demand), temperature, occupancy, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
measurement_poll_interval: This device does not support reporting electric measurements so it is polled instead. The default poll interval is 60 seconds, set to -1 to disable. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
-1
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
no_occupancy_since: Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a
{"no_occupancy_since": 10}will be send after 10 seconds and a
{"no_occupancy_since": 60}after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of [object Object].
Exposes
Keypad lockout (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
keypad_lockout property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"keypad_lockout": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
lock1 keypad lockout is ON, if
unlock OFF.
Schneider pilot mode (enum)
Controls piloting mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
schneider_pilot_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"schneider_pilot_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schneider_pilot_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
contactor,
pilot.
Temperature display mode (enum)
The temperature format displayed on the thermostat screen. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_display_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_display_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_display_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
celsius,
fahrenheit.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
pi_heating_demand.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
4and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
pi_heating_demand: Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"pi_heating_demand": VALUE}where
VALUEis the % between
0and
100. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat,
cool. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.