Schneider Electric S520619

ModelS520619
VendorSchneider Electric
DescriptionWiser Odace Smart thermostat
Exposeskeypad_lockout, schneider_pilot_mode, temperature_display_mode, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, pi_heating_demand), temperature, occupancy, linkquality
PictureSchneider Electric S520619

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • measurement_poll_interval: This device does not support reporting electric measurements so it is polled instead. The default poll interval is 60 seconds, set to -1 to disable. The value must be a number with a minimum value of -1

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius, fahrenheit

  • no_occupancy_since: Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be send after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of [object Object].

Exposes

Keypad lockout (binary)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the keypad_lockout property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keypad_lockout": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals lock1 keypad lockout is ON, if unlock OFF.

Schneider pilot mode (enum)

Controls piloting mode. Value can be found in the published state on the schneider_pilot_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"schneider_pilot_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schneider_pilot_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: contactor, pilot.

Temperature display mode (enum)

The temperature format displayed on the thermostat screen. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_display_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_display_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_display_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: celsius, fahrenheit.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, pi_heating_demand.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 4 and 30. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
  • pi_heating_demand: Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pi_heating_demand": VALUE} where VALUE is the % between 0 and 100. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, heat, cool. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""}.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Occupancy (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.