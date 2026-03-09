Schneider Electric S520567

Model S520567 Vendor Schneider Electric Description Wiser Odace roller shutter switch (S520567W) Exposes cover (state, position, tilt), reversed, child_lock, tilt_lock, identify, indicator_mode, lift_duration_up, lift_duration_down, tilt_duration Picture

Short-press the push button (up or down) 3 times and make sure that the LED blinks amber.

Wait for a few seconds until the LED turns green. The device is joined.

If paired for the first time, don't forget to set the lift duration in Exposes tab.

Short-press the push button three times (<0.5 s) and then long-press the push button once (>10 s). The LED blinks red after 10 s, and then release the push button.

Upon successful reset, the LED stops blinking. Then, the device restarts and blinks green for a few seconds.

After reset, the LED turns amber indicating that it is ready for pairing.

How to use device type specific configuration

no_tilt : Disable tilt functionality, updating this setting will reset the values of tilt_duration and tilt_lock. (default: false). The value must be true or false

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

cover_position_tilt_disable_report : Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be true or false

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 . To change the tilt publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"tilt": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Reverse motor direction (window covering mode bit 0). Value can be found in the published state on the reversed property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"reversed": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reversed": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true reversed is ON, if false OFF.

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"child_lock": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Disable or enable tilt control on the physical switch button. Value can be found in the published state on the tilt_lock property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"tilt_lock": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"tilt_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK tilt lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .

Set Indicator Mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_mode_switch property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"indicator_mode_switch": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_mode_switch": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: consistent_with_load , always_on , reverse_with_load , always_off .

Duration in seconds for shutter upward movement (0.1s precision) (Default: 120). Value can be found in the published state on the lift_duration_up property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"lift_duration_up": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"lift_duration_up": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 300 . The unit of this value is s .

Duration in seconds for shutter downward movement (0.1s precision) (Default: 120). Value can be found in the published state on the lift_duration_down property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"lift_duration_down": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"lift_duration_down": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 300 . The unit of this value is s .