Schneider Electric S520567
|Model
|S520567
|Vendor
|Schneider Electric
|Description
|Wiser Odace roller shutter switch (S520567W)
|Exposes
|cover (state, position, tilt), reversed, child_lock, tilt_lock, identify, indicator_mode, lift_duration_up, lift_duration_down, tilt_duration
|Picture
Pairing
- Short-press the push button (up or down) 3 times and make sure that the LED blinks amber.
- Wait for a few seconds until the LED turns green. The device is joined.
- If paired for the first time, don't forget to set the
lift durationin
Exposestab.
Reset
- Short-press the push button three times (<0.5 s) and then long-press the push button once (>10 s). The LED blinks red after 10 s, and then release the push button.
- Upon successful reset, the LED stops blinking. Then, the device restarts and blinks green for a few seconds.
After reset, the LED turns amber indicating that it is ready for pairing.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
no_tilt: Disable tilt functionality, updating this setting will reset the values of tilt_duration and tilt_lock. (default: false). The value must be
trueor
false
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
cover_position_tilt_disable_report: Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a maximum value of
30
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100. To change the tilt publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"tilt": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Reversed (binary)
Reverse motor direction (window covering mode bit 0). Value can be found in the published state on the
reversed property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"reversed": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"reversed": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true reversed is ON, if
false OFF.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"child_lock": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Tilt lock (binary)
Disable or enable tilt control on the physical switch button. Value can be found in the published state on the
tilt_lock property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"tilt_lock": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"tilt_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK tilt lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
identify.
Indicator mode (enum, switch endpoint)
Set Indicator Mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the
indicator_mode_switch property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"indicator_mode_switch": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"indicator_mode_switch": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
consistent_with_load,
always_on,
reverse_with_load,
always_off.
Lift duration up (numeric)
Duration in seconds for shutter upward movement (0.1s precision) (Default: 120). Value can be found in the published state on the
lift_duration_up property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"lift_duration_up": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"lift_duration_up": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
300. The unit of this value is
s.
Lift duration down (numeric)
Duration in seconds for shutter downward movement (0.1s precision) (Default: 120). Value can be found in the published state on the
lift_duration_down property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"lift_duration_down": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"lift_duration_down": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
300. The unit of this value is
s.
Tilt duration (numeric)
Duration in seconds for shutter tilt movement (0.01s precision) (Default: 1). Value can be found in the published state on the
tilt_duration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"tilt_duration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"tilt_duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
s.