Shelly S4SN-0U61X
|Model
|S4SN-0U61X
|Vendor
|Shelly
|Description
|Presence Gen4 Zigbee
|Exposes
|occupancy, light_level, dark_threshold, bright_threshold, identify, wifi_status, ip_address, dhcp_enabled, wifi_config
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a maximum value of
30
no_occupancy_since: Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a
{"no_occupancy_since": 10}will be sent after 10 seconds and a
{"no_occupancy_since": 60}after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of numbers.
Exposes
Occupancy (binary, 1 endpoint)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy_1": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Occupancy (binary, 2 endpoint)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy_2": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Occupancy (binary, 3 endpoint)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy_3": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Occupancy (binary, 4 endpoint)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy_4 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy_4": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Occupancy (binary, 5 endpoint)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy_5 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy_5": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Occupancy (binary, 6 endpoint)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy_6 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy_6": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Occupancy (binary, 7 endpoint)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy_7 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy_7": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Occupancy (binary, 8 endpoint)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy_8 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy_8": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Occupancy (binary, 9 endpoint)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy_9 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy_9": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Occupancy (binary, 10 endpoint)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy_10 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy_10": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Light level (enum)
Coarse light level. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_level property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"light_level": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
dark,
twilight,
bright.
Dark threshold (numeric)
Lux threshold below which light level is dark. Value can be found in the published state on the
dark_threshold property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"dark_threshold": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"dark_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
65535. The unit of this value is
lx.
Bright threshold (numeric)
Lux threshold above which light level is bright. Value can be found in the published state on the
bright_threshold property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"bright_threshold": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"bright_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
65535. The unit of this value is
lx.
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
identify.
Wi-Fi status (text)
Current connection status. Value can be found in the published state on the
wifi_status property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"wifi_status": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
IP address (text)
IP address currently assigned to the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
ip_address property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ip_address": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
DHCP enabled (binary)
Indicates whether DHCP is used to automatically assign network settings. Value can be found in the published state on the
dhcp_enabled property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"dhcp_enabled": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true dHCP enabled is ON, if
false OFF.
Wi-Fi Configuration (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"wifi_config": {"enabled": VALUE, "ssid": VALUE, "password": VALUE, "static_ip": VALUE, "net_mask": VALUE, "gateway": VALUE, "name_server": VALUE}} To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"wifi_config": ""}.
enabled(binary): Enable/disable Wi-Fi connectivity allowed values:
trueor
false
ssid(text): Name (SSID) of the Wi-Fi network to connect to
password(text): Password for the selected Wi-Fi network
static_ip(text): Manually assigned IP address (used when DHCP is disabled)
net_mask(text): Subnet mask for the static IP configuration
gateway(text): Default gateway address for static IP configuration
name_server(text): Name server address for static IP configuration