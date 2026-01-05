Shelly S4SN-0U61X

Model S4SN-0U61X Vendor Shelly Description Presence Gen4 Zigbee Exposes occupancy, light_level, dark_threshold, bright_threshold, identify, wifi_status, ip_address, dhcp_enabled, wifi_config Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

no_occupancy_since : Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be sent after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of numbers.

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy_1": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy_2": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy_3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy_3": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy_4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy_4": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy_5 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy_5": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy_6 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy_6": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy_7 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy_7": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy_8 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy_8": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy_9 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy_9": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy_10 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy_10": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Coarse light level. Value can be found in the published state on the light_level property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"light_level": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: dark , twilight , bright .

Lux threshold below which light level is dark. Value can be found in the published state on the dark_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"dark_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dark_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535 . The unit of this value is lx .

Lux threshold above which light level is bright. Value can be found in the published state on the bright_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"bright_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"bright_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535 . The unit of this value is lx .

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .

Current connection status. Value can be found in the published state on the wifi_status property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"wifi_status": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

IP address currently assigned to the device. Value can be found in the published state on the ip_address property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ip_address": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Indicates whether DHCP is used to automatically assign network settings. Value can be found in the published state on the dhcp_enabled property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"dhcp_enabled": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true dHCP enabled is ON, if false OFF.

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"wifi_config": {"enabled": VALUE, "ssid": VALUE, "password": VALUE, "static_ip": VALUE, "net_mask": VALUE, "gateway": VALUE, "name_server": VALUE}} To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"wifi_config": ""} .