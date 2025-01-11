Shelly S4EM-001PXCEU16

ModelS4EM-001PXCEU16
VendorShelly
DescriptionEM Mini Gen4
Exposespower, voltage, ac_frequency, current, energy, produced_energy, wifi_status, ip_address, dhcp_enabled, wifi_config
PictureShelly S4EM-001PXCEU16

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • ac_frequency_calibration: Calibrates the ac_frequency value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • ac_frequency_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for ac_frequency, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Power (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Voltage (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

AC frequency (numeric)

Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_frequency property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ac_frequency": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is Hz.

Current (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"current": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Energy (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"energy": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Produced energy (numeric)

Sum of produced energy. Value can be found in the published state on the produced_energy property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"produced_energy": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Wi-Fi status (text)

Current connection status. Value can be found in the published state on the wifi_status property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"wifi_status": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value.

IP address (text)

IP address currently assigned to the device. Value can be found in the published state on the ip_address property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ip_address": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value.

DHCP enabled (binary)

Indicates whether DHCP is used to automatically assign network settings. Value can be found in the published state on the dhcp_enabled property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"dhcp_enabled": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. If value equals true dHCP enabled is ON, if false OFF.

Wi-Fi Configuration (composite)

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"wifi_config": {"enabled": VALUE, "ssid": VALUE, "password": VALUE, "static_ip": VALUE, "net_mask": VALUE, "gateway": VALUE, "name_server": VALUE}} To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"wifi_config": ""}.

  • enabled (binary): Enable/disable Wi-Fi connectivity allowed values: true or false
  • ssid (text): Name (SSID) of the Wi-Fi network to connect to
  • password (text): Password for the selected Wi-Fi network
  • static_ip (text): Manually assigned IP address (used when DHCP is disabled)
  • net_mask (text): Subnet mask for the static IP configuration
  • gateway (text): Default gateway address for static IP configuration
  • name_server (text): Name server address for static IP configuration