# SONOFF S31ZB

Model S31ZB Vendor SONOFF Description Zigbee smart plug (US version) Exposes switch (state), linkquality Picture

After first power on, it should enter pairing mode. To pair to a new network, long press reset button for 5s until the Wi-Fi LED indicator changes to a cycle of two short flashes and one long flash, then release.

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .