Zigbee2MQTT

SONOFF S31ZB

ModelS31ZB
VendorSONOFF
DescriptionZigbee smart plug (US version)
Exposesswitch (state), linkquality
PictureSONOFF S31ZB

Notes

Pairing

After first power on, it should enter pairing mode. To pair to a new network, long press reset button for 5s until the Wi-Fi LED indicator changes to a cycle of two short flashes and one long flash, then release.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.