# SONOFF S26R2ZB

Model S26R2ZB Vendor SONOFF Description Zigbee smart plug Exposes switch (state), linkquality Picture

If brand new, the device will enter the pairing mode during the first use and the LED signal indicator flashes. If not (or if has been paired before and needs to be re-paired) - press and hold the pairing/power button for about 5 seconds until the LED signal indicator flashes and release, then the device enters pairing mode.

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .