Zigbee2MQTT

SONOFF S26R2ZB

ModelS26R2ZB
VendorSONOFF
DescriptionZigbee smart plug
Exposesswitch (state), linkquality
PictureSONOFF S26R2ZB

Notes

Pairing

If brand new, the device will enter the pairing mode during the first use and the LED signal indicator flashes. If not (or if has been paired before and needs to be re-paired) - press and hold the pairing/power button for about 5 seconds until the LED signal indicator flashes and release, then the device enters pairing mode.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.