TuYa S-LUX-ZB

Model S-LUX-ZB Vendor TuYa Description Light sensor Exposes battery, illuminance_lux, linkquality, brightness_level Picture

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 . The unit of this value is lqi .