Tuya S-LUX-ZB

ModelS-LUX-ZB
VendorTuya
DescriptionLight sensor
Exposesbattery, illuminance, brightness_level
PictureTuya S-LUX-ZB

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Illuminance (numeric)

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Brightness level (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_level property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: LOW, MEDIUM, HIGH.