TuYa S-LUX-ZB
|Model
|S-LUX-ZB
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Light sensor
|Exposes
|battery, illuminance_lux, linkquality, brightness_level
|Picture
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Illuminance_lux (numeric)
Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.
Brightness_level (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness_level property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
LOW,
MEDIUM,
HIGH.