Tuya S-LUX-ZB
|Model
|S-LUX-ZB
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Light sensor
|Exposes
|battery, illuminance, brightness_level
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Brightness level (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness_level property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
LOW,
MEDIUM,
HIGH.