Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa S-LUX-ZB

ModelS-LUX-ZB
VendorTuYa
DescriptionLight sensor
Exposesbattery, illuminance_lux, linkquality, brightness_level
PictureTuYa S-LUX-ZB

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Illuminance_lux (numeric)

Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.

Brightness_level (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_level property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: LOW, MEDIUM, HIGH.