Vimar RemoteControl_v1.0

Model RemoteControl_v1.0 Vendor Vimar Description Remote control IoT

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200