Tuya RT_ZCZ03Z
|Model
|RT_ZCZ03Z
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Human presence sensor 24G
|Exposes
|illuminance_lux, presence, detection_distance_max, detection_distance_min, target_distance, fading_time, presence_sensitivity, indicator, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_lux_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Illuminance (lux) (numeric)
Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Detection distance max (numeric)
Max detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
detection_distance_max property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detection_distance_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
840. The unit of this value is
cm.
Detection distance min (numeric)
Min detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
detection_distance_min property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detection_distance_min": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
840. The unit of this value is
cm.
Target distance (numeric)
Distance to target. Value can be found in the published state on the
target_distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
cm.
Fading time (numeric)
Delay time. Value can be found in the published state on the
fading_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fading_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
59. The unit of this value is
s.
Presence sensitivity (numeric)
Presence sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"presence_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
10.
Indicator (binary)
LED Indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the
indicator property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"indicator": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON indicator is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.