Tuya RT_ZCZ03Z

ModelRT_ZCZ03Z
VendorTuya
DescriptionHuman presence sensor 24G
Exposesilluminance_lux, presence, detection_distance_max, detection_distance_min, target_distance, fading_time, presence_sensitivity, indicator, linkquality
PictureTuya RT_ZCZ03Z

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • illuminance_lux_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Illuminance (lux) (numeric)

Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Presence (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Detection distance max (numeric)

Max detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_distance_max property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_distance_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 840. The unit of this value is cm.

Detection distance min (numeric)

Min detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_distance_min property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_distance_min": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 840. The unit of this value is cm.

Target distance (numeric)

Distance to target. Value can be found in the published state on the target_distance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is cm.

Fading time (numeric)

Delay time. Value can be found in the published state on the fading_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fading_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 59. The unit of this value is s.

Presence sensitivity (numeric)

Presence sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10.

Indicator (binary)

LED Indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON indicator is ON, if OFF OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.