Tuya RT_ZCZ03Z

Model RT_ZCZ03Z Vendor Tuya Description Human presence sensor 24G Exposes illuminance_lux, presence, detection_distance_max, detection_distance_min, target_distance, fading_time, presence_sensitivity, indicator, linkquality Picture

illuminance_lux_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Max detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_distance_max property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_distance_max": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 840 . The unit of this value is cm .

Min detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_distance_min property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_distance_min": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 840 . The unit of this value is cm .

Distance to target. Value can be found in the published state on the target_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is cm .

Delay time. Value can be found in the published state on the fading_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fading_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 59 . The unit of this value is s .

Presence sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10 .

LED Indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON indicator is ON, if OFF OFF.