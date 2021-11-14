# Xiaomi RTCZCGQ11LM

Model RTCZCGQ11LM Vendor Xiaomi Description Aqara presence detector FP1 Exposes presence, device_temperature, power_outage_count, presence_event, monitoring_mode, approach_distance, motion_sensitivity, reset_nopresence_status, action, region_upsert, region_delete, linkquality Picture

This sensor does not work open in new window on Zigbee channel 21-24.

# Adapter firmware

In order for this device to work, at least the following firmware is required on your adapter:

Note that if you have already paired the device you will need to repair it after upgrading your adapter firmware.

Press and hold the reset button on the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join. If this doesn't work, try with a single short button press.

# Feature support

# Detection regions (configuration)

Device allows to add up to 10 detection regions, each composed of any number of zones in a 4x7 detection grid, visualized below:



Each zone can be added to any region, for example you can add zone X1 Y1 to both Region 1 & Region 2 at the same time.

# Detection regions (events)

Once the device detects an event in any of created regions, it exposes this event in action expose.

The events follow the schema of region_<REGION_ID>_<EVENT_NAME> , where:

<REGION_ID> is a region identifier, as specified by the user, from 1 to 10 .

is a region identifier, as specified by the user, from to . <EVENT_NAME> is one of: enter - triggered on region enter, quick to trigger leave - triggered on region leave, quick to trigger occupied - triggered when device is sure about region occupancy, slow to trigger unoccupied - triggered when device is sure about region no longer being occupied, slow to trigger

is one of:

Eg. region_1_enter is triggered when a person enters Region 1 .

# Other regions

Other regions (exits, entrances, interference sources, edges) currently not supported. Reverse engineering efforts documented here open in new window.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

device_temperature_calibration : Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"presence": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Number of power outages (since last pairing). Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Presence events: "enter", "leave", "left_enter", "right_leave", "right_enter", "left_leave", "approach", "away". Value can be found in the published state on the presence_event property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: enter , leave , left_enter , right_leave , right_enter , left_leave , approach , away .

Monitoring mode with or without considering right and left sides. Value can be found in the published state on the monitoring_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"monitoring_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"monitoring_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: undirected , left_right .

The distance at which the sensor detects approaching. Value can be found in the published state on the approach_distance property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"approach_distance": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"approach_distance": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: far , medium , near .

Different sensitivities means different static human body recognition rate and response speed of occupied. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_sensitivity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motion_sensitivity": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: low , medium , high .

Reset the status of no presence. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reset_nopresence_status": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: ``.

Most recent region event. Event template is "region_<REGION_ID>_<EVENT_TYPE>", where <REGION_ID> is region number (1-10), <EVENT_TYPE> is one of "enter", "leave", "occupied", "unoccupied". "enter" / "leave" events are usually triggered first, followed by "occupied" / "unoccupied" after a couple of seconds.. Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: region_*_enter , region_*_leave , region_*_occupied , region_*_unoccupied .

Definition of a new region to be added (or replace existing one). Creating or modifying a region requires you to define which zones of a 7x4 detection grid should be active for that zone. Regions can overlap, meaning that a zone can be defined in more than one region (eg. "zone x = 1 & y = 1" can be added to region 1 & 2). "Zone x = 1 & y = 1" is the nearest zone on the right (from sensor's perspective, along the detection path).. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"region_upsert": {"region_id": VALUE, "zones": VALUE}}

region_id (numeric) min value is 1, max value is 10

(numeric) min value is 1, max value is 10 zones (list)

Region definition to be deleted from the device.. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"region_delete": {"region_id": VALUE}}

region_id (numeric) min value is 1, max value is 10