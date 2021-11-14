Xiaomi RTCZCGQ11LM
|Model
|RTCZCGQ11LM
|Vendor
|Xiaomi
|Description
|Aqara presence detector FP1
|Exposes
|presence, device_temperature, power_outage_count, presence_event, monitoring_mode, approach_distance, motion_sensitivity, reset_nopresence_status, action, region_upsert, region_delete, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Channel
This sensor does not work on Zigbee channel 21-24.
Adapter firmware
In order for this device to work, at least the following firmware is required on your adapter:
- CC2530/CC2531:
20211115
- CC1352/CC2652:
20211114
- CC2538:
20211222
- Conbee II:
0x26720700
Note that if you have already paired the device you will need to repair it after upgrading your adapter firmware.
Pairing
Press and hold the reset button on the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join. If this doesn't work, try with a single short button press.
Feature support
Detection regions (configuration)
Device allows to add up to
10 detection regions, each composed of any number of zones in a
4x7 detection grid, visualized below:
Each zone can be added to any region, for example you can add zone
X1 Y1 to both
Region 1 &
Region 2 at the same time.
Detection regions (events)
Once the device detects an event in any of created regions, it exposes this event in
action expose.
The events follow the schema of
region_<REGION_ID>_<EVENT_NAME>, where:
<REGION_ID>is a region identifier, as specified by the user, from
1to
10.
<EVENT_NAME>is one of:
enter- triggered on region enter, quick to trigger
leave- triggered on region leave, quick to trigger
occupied- triggered when device is sure about region occupancy, slow to trigger
unoccupied- triggered when device is sure about region no longer being occupied, slow to trigger
Eg.
region_1_enter is triggered when a person enters
Region 1.
Other regions
Other regions (exits, entrances, interference sources, edges) currently not supported. Reverse engineering efforts documented here.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
device_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"presence": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Device_temperature (numeric)
Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Power_outage_count (numeric)
Number of power outages (since last pairing). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Presence_event (enum)
Presence events: "enter", "leave", "left_enter", "right_leave", "right_enter", "left_leave", "approach", "away". Value can be found in the published state on the
presence_event property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
enter,
leave,
left_enter,
right_leave,
right_enter,
left_leave,
approach,
away.
Monitoring_mode (enum)
Monitoring mode with or without considering right and left sides. Value can be found in the published state on the
monitoring_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"monitoring_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"monitoring_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
undirected,
left_right.
Approach_distance (enum)
The distance at which the sensor detects approaching. Value can be found in the published state on the
approach_distance property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"approach_distance": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"approach_distance": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
far,
medium,
near.
Motion_sensitivity (enum)
Different sensitivities means different static human body recognition rate and response speed of occupied. Value can be found in the published state on the
motion_sensitivity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"motion_sensitivity": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motion_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
low,
medium,
high.
Reset_nopresence_status (enum)
Reset the status of no presence. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"reset_nopresence_status": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: ``.
Action (enum)
Most recent region event. Event template is "region_<REGION_ID>_<EVENT_TYPE>", where <REGION_ID> is region number (1-10), <EVENT_TYPE> is one of "enter", "leave", "occupied", "unoccupied". "enter" / "leave" events are usually triggered first, followed by "occupied" / "unoccupied" after a couple of seconds.. Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
region_*_enter,
region_*_leave,
region_*_occupied,
region_*_unoccupied.
Region_upsert (composite)
Definition of a new region to be added (or replace existing one). Creating or modifying a region requires you to define which zones of a 7x4 detection grid should be active for that zone. Regions can overlap, meaning that a zone can be defined in more than one region (eg. "zone x = 1 & y = 1" can be added to region 1 & 2). "Zone x = 1 & y = 1" is the nearest zone on the right (from sensor's perspective, along the detection path).. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"region_upsert": {"region_id": VALUE, "zones": VALUE}}
region_id(numeric) min value is 1, max value is 10
zones(list)
Region_delete (composite)
Region definition to be deleted from the device.. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"region_delete": {"region_id": VALUE}}
region_id(numeric) min value is 1, max value is 10
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.