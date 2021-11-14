Xiaomi RTCGQ14LM
|Model
|RTCGQ14LM
|Vendor
|Xiaomi
|Description
|Aqara P1 human body movement and illuminance sensor
|Exposes
|occupancy, illuminance_lux, illuminance, motion_sensitivity, detection_interval, trigger_indicator, device_temperature, battery, voltage, linkquality
|Picture
|White-label
|Xiaomi MS-S02
Notes
Adapter firmware
In order for this device to work, at least the following firmware is required on your adapter:
- CC2530/CC2531:
20211115
- CC1352/CC2652:
20211114
- CC2538:
20211222
- Conbee II:
0x26720700
Note that if you have already paired the device you will need to repair it after upgrading your adapter firmware.
Pairing
Press and hold the reset button on the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join. If this doesn't work, try with a single short button press.
Note: When you fail to pair a device, try replacing the battery, this could solve the problem.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
occupancy_timeout: Time in seconds after which occupancy is cleared after detecting it (default is "detection_interval" + 2 seconds). The value must be equal to or greater than "detection_interval", and it can also be a fraction. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
no_occupancy_since: Sends a message the last time occupancy (occupancy: true) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a
{"no_occupancy_since": 10}will be send after 10 seconds and a
{"no_occupancy_since": 60}after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of [object Object].
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
illuminance_lux_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
device_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Illuminance_lux (numeric)
Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Motion_sensitivity (enum)
. Press pairing button right before changing this otherwise it will fail.. Value can be found in the published state on the
motion_sensitivity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"motion_sensitivity": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motion_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
low,
medium,
high.
Detection_interval (numeric)
Time interval for detecting actions. Press pairing button right before changing this otherwise it will fail.. Value can be found in the published state on the
detection_interval property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"detection_interval": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detection_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
2 and the maximum value is
65535. The unit of this value is
s.
Trigger_indicator (binary)
When this option is enabled then blue LED will blink once when motion is detected. Press pairing button right before changing this otherwise it will fail.. Value can be found in the published state on the
trigger_indicator property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"trigger_indicator": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"trigger_indicator": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true trigger_indicator is ON, if
false OFF.
Device_temperature (numeric)
Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.