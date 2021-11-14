# Xiaomi RTCGQ14LM

Model RTCGQ14LM Vendor Xiaomi Description Aqara P1 human body movement and illuminance sensor Exposes occupancy, illuminance_lux, illuminance, motion_sensitivity, detection_interval, trigger_indicator, device_temperature, battery, voltage, linkquality Picture White-label Xiaomi MS-S02

# Adapter firmware

In order for this device to work, at least the following firmware is required on your adapter:

Note that if you have already paired the device you will need to repair it after upgrading your adapter firmware.

Press and hold the reset button on the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join. If this doesn't work, try with a single short button press.

Note: When you fail to pair a device, try replacing the battery, this could solve the problem.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

occupancy_timeout : Time in seconds after which occupancy is cleared after detecting it (default is "detection_interval" + 2 seconds). The value must be equal to or greater than "detection_interval", and it can also be a fraction. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

no_occupancy_since : Sends a message the last time occupancy (occupancy: true) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be send after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of [object Object].

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

illuminance_lux_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

device_temperature_calibration : Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

. Press pairing button right before changing this otherwise it will fail.. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_sensitivity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motion_sensitivity": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: low , medium , high .

Time interval for detecting actions. Press pairing button right before changing this otherwise it will fail.. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_interval property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"detection_interval": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_interval": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 2 and the maximum value is 65535 . The unit of this value is s .

When this option is enabled then blue LED will blink once when motion is detected. Press pairing button right before changing this otherwise it will fail.. Value can be found in the published state on the trigger_indicator property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"trigger_indicator": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"trigger_indicator": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true trigger_indicator is ON, if false OFF.

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .