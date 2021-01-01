Model RTCGQ14LM Vendor Aqara Description Motion sensor P1 Exposes occupancy, illuminance, motion_sensitivity, detection_interval, trigger_indicator, device_temperature, battery, voltage Picture White-label Aqara MS-S02

This device likely does not work with coordinator firmware older than 2021.

Press and hold the reset button on the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join. If this doesn't work, try with a single short button press.

*Note: When you fail to pair a device, try:

replacing the battery

to hold the reset button on the Aqara P1 sensor +- 5 seconds, wait for the lights to flash, just after that activate "Permit joining" to the closest zigbee router (or your coordinator) (credits: https://community.home-assistant.io/t/aqara-p1-will-not-connect/620395/4)

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

device_temperature_calibration : Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

occupancy_timeout : Time in seconds after which occupancy is cleared after detecting it (default is "detection_interval" + 2 seconds). The value must be equal to or greater than "detection_interval", and it can also be a fraction. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

no_occupancy_since : Sends a message the last time occupancy (occupancy: true) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be sent after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of numbers.

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Select motion sensitivity to use. Press pairing button right before changing this otherwise it will fail.. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_sensitivity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motion_sensitivity": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_sensitivity": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: low , medium , high .

Time interval between action detection. Press pairing button right before changing this otherwise it will fail.. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_interval property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"detection_interval": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_interval": VALUE} . The minimal value is 2 and the maximum value is 65535 . The unit of this value is s .

When this option is enabled then blue LED will blink once when motion is detected. Press pairing button right before changing this otherwise it will fail.. Value can be found in the published state on the trigger_indicator property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"trigger_indicator": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"trigger_indicator": VALUE} . If value equals true trigger indicator is ON, if false OFF.

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .