# Xiaomi RTCGQ13LM

Model RTCGQ13LM Vendor Xiaomi Description Aqara high precision motion sensor Exposes occupancy, motion_sensitivity, detection_interval, device_temperature, battery, voltage, power_outage_count, linkquality Picture

# Adapter firmware

In order for this device to work, at least the following firmware is required on your adapter:

Note that if you have already paired the device you will need to repair it after upgrading your adapter firmware.

Press and hold the reset button on the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join. If this doesn't work, try with a single short button press.

Note: When you fail to pair a device, try replacing the battery, this could solve the problem.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

occupancy_timeout : Time in seconds after which occupancy is cleared after detecting it (default is "detection_interval" + 2 seconds). The value must be equal to or greater than "detection_interval", and it can also be a fraction. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

no_occupancy_since : Sends a message the last time occupancy (occupancy: true) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be send after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of [object Object].

device_temperature_calibration : Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the motion_sensitivity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motion_sensitivity": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: low , medium , high .

Time interval for detecting actions. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_interval property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"detection_interval": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_interval": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 2 and the maximum value is 65535 . The unit of this value is s .

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Number of power outages. Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.