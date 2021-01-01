Aqara RTCGQ13LM
|Model
|RTCGQ13LM
|Vendor
|Aqara
|Description
|High precision motion sensor
|Exposes
|occupancy, motion_sensitivity, detection_interval, device_temperature, battery, voltage, power_outage_count
|Picture
Notes
Adapter firmware
This device likely does not work with coordinator firmware older than 2021.
Pairing
Press and hold the reset button on the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join. If this doesn't work, try with a single short button press.
Note: When you fail to pair a device, try replacing the battery, this could solve the problem.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
device_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
occupancy_timeout: Time in seconds after which occupancy is cleared after detecting it (default is "detection_interval" + 2 seconds). The value must be equal to or greater than "detection_interval", and it can also be a fraction. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
no_occupancy_since: Sends a message the last time occupancy (occupancy: true) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a
{"no_occupancy_since": 10}will be sent after 10 seconds and a
{"no_occupancy_since": 60}after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of numbers.
Exposes
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Motion sensitivity (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
motion_sensitivity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"motion_sensitivity": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motion_sensitivity": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
low,
medium,
high.
Detection interval (numeric)
Time interval for detecting actions. Value can be found in the published state on the
detection_interval property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"detection_interval": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detection_interval": VALUE}. The minimal value is
2 and the maximum value is
65535. The unit of this value is
s.
Device temperature (numeric)
Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Power outage count (numeric)
Number of power outages. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.