Xiaomi RTCGQ01LM
|Model
|RTCGQ01LM
|Vendor
|Xiaomi
|Description
|Mi motion sensor
|Exposes
|battery, occupancy, voltage, power_outage_count
|Picture
|White-label
|Xiaomi YTC4041GL, Xiaomi YTC4004CN, Xiaomi YTC4016CN, Xiaomi ZHTZ02LM
Notes
Battery
Uses a CR2450 battery
Pairing
Press and hold the reset button on the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join. If this doesn't work, try with a single short button press.
Troubleshooting: device stops sending messages/disconnects from network
Since Xiaomi devices do not fully comply to the Zigbee standard, it sometimes happens that they disconnect from the network. Most of the times this happens because of the following reasons:
- Device has a weak signal, you can see the signal quality in the published messages as
linkquality. A linkquality < 20 is considered weak.
- Low battery voltage, this can even happen when the battery still appears full. Try a different battery.
- The device is connected through a router which cannot deal with Xiaomi devices. This is known to happen devices from: Centralite, General Electric, Iris, Ledvance, Legrand, OSRAM, Sylvania, SmartThings, Securifi. A possible solution is to connect the device directly to the central coordinator by pushing the reset button while being physically close to it.
More detailed information about this can be found here.
Note about
occupancy_timeout option
occupancy_timeout should not be set to lower than 60 seconds. The reason is this: after detecting a motion the sensor ignores any movements for exactly 60 seconds. In case there are movements after this 60 seconds, a new message (
occupancy: true) will be sent and the sensor will go to sleep for another minute, and so on. Therefore, in order to sustain
occupancy: true, you need a reasonable window after this 60s sleep to determine continued occupancy. This is expected behaviour (see #270). To work around this, a hardware modification is needed.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
occupancy_timeout: Time in seconds after which occupancy is cleared after detecting it (default 90 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
no_occupancy_since: Sends a message the last time occupancy (occupancy: true) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a
{"no_occupancy_since": 10}will be sent after 10 seconds and a
{"no_occupancy_since": 60}after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of numbers.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Power outage count (numeric)
Number of power outages. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.