# Xiaomi RTCGQ01LM

Model RTCGQ01LM Vendor Xiaomi Description MiJia human body movement sensor Exposes battery, occupancy, voltage, power_outage_count, linkquality Picture White-label Xiaomi YTC4041GL, Xiaomi YTC4004CN, Xiaomi YTC4016CN, Xiaomi ZHTZ02LM

Uses a CR2450 battery

Press and hold the reset button on the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join. If this doesn't work, try with a single short button press.

# Troubleshooting: device stops sending messages/disconnects from network

Since Xiaomi devices do not fully comply to the Zigbee standard, it sometimes happens that they disconnect from the network. Most of the times this happens because of the following reasons:

Device has a weak signal, you can see the signal quality in the published messages as linkquality . A linkquality < 20 is considered weak.

. A linkquality < 20 is considered weak. Low battery voltage, this can even happen when the battery still appears full. Try a different battery.

The device is connected through a router which cannot deal with Xiaomi devices. This is known to happen devices from: Centralite, General Electric, Iris, Ledvance, Legrand, OSRAM, Sylvania, SmartThings, Securifi. A possible solution is to connect the device directly to the central coordinator by pushing the reset button while being physically close to it.

More detailed information about this can be found here open in new window.

# Note about occupancy_timeout option

occupancy_timeout should not be set to lower than 60 seconds. The reason is this: after detecting a motion the sensor ignores any movements for exactly 60 seconds. In case there are movements after this 60 seconds, a new message ( occupancy: true ) will be sent and the sensor will go to sleep for another minute, and so on. Therefore, in order to sustain occupancy: true , you need a reasonable window after this 60s sleep to determine continued occupancy. This is expected behaviour (see #270 open in new window). To work around this, a hardware modification open in new window is needed.

occupancy_timeout : Time in seconds after which occupancy is cleared after detecting it (default 90 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

no_occupancy_since : Sends a message the last time occupancy (occupancy: true) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be send after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of [object Object].

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Number of power outages. Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.