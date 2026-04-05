ROBB ROB_200-084-0

ModelROB_200-084-0
VendorROBB
Description4-button wireless Zigbee switch (Black, dual button front)
Exposesbattery, action
PictureROBB ROB_200-084-0

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
  delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
  interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on_1, on_2, on_3, on_4, off_1, off_2, off_3, off_4, toggle_1, toggle_2, toggle_3, toggle_4, brightness_move_to_level_1, brightness_move_to_level_2, brightness_move_to_level_3, brightness_move_to_level_4, brightness_move_up_1, brightness_move_up_2, brightness_move_up_3, brightness_move_up_4, brightness_move_down_1, brightness_move_down_2, brightness_move_down_3, brightness_move_down_4, brightness_step_up_1, brightness_step_up_2, brightness_step_up_3, brightness_step_up_4, brightness_step_down_1, brightness_step_down_2, brightness_step_down_3, brightness_step_down_4, brightness_stop_1, brightness_stop_2, brightness_stop_3, brightness_stop_4.