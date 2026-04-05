ROBB ROB_200-084-0
|Model
|ROB_200-084-0
|Vendor
|ROBB
|Description
|4-button wireless Zigbee switch (Black, dual button front)
|Exposes
|battery, action
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on_1,
on_2,
on_3,
on_4,
off_1,
off_2,
off_3,
off_4,
toggle_1,
toggle_2,
toggle_3,
toggle_4,
brightness_move_to_level_1,
brightness_move_to_level_2,
brightness_move_to_level_3,
brightness_move_to_level_4,
brightness_move_up_1,
brightness_move_up_2,
brightness_move_up_3,
brightness_move_up_4,
brightness_move_down_1,
brightness_move_down_2,
brightness_move_down_3,
brightness_move_down_4,
brightness_step_up_1,
brightness_step_up_2,
brightness_step_up_3,
brightness_step_up_4,
brightness_step_down_1,
brightness_step_down_2,
brightness_step_down_3,
brightness_step_down_4,
brightness_stop_1,
brightness_stop_2,
brightness_stop_3,
brightness_stop_4.