ROBB Smarrt 4-button Wireless Switch (ROB_200-081-0)

Battery level reporting

On/Off control for each button

Brightness control (hold for dimming/brightening)

Supports multi-endpoint configuration

Feature Description Model ROB_200-081-0 Vendor ROBB Smarrt Description 4-button wireless Zigbee switch Zigbee Model ROB_200-081-0

Ensure Zigbee2MQTT is properly set up and running. Add the following definition to your Zigbee2MQTT devices.js file:

const { deviceEndpoints , battery , commandsOnOff , commandsLevelCtrl , commandsColorCtrl } = require ( 'zigbee-herdsman-converters/lib/modernExtend' ) ; const definition = { zigbeeModel : [ 'ROB_200-081-0' ] , model : 'ROB_200-081-0' , vendor : 'ROBB smarrt' , description : '4-button wireless Zigbee switch' , extend : [ deviceEndpoints ( { endpoints : { "1" : 1 , "2" : 2 , "3" : 3 , "4" : 4 } } ) , battery ( ) , commandsOnOff ( { endpointNames : [ "1" , "2" , "3" , "4" ] } ) , commandsLevelCtrl ( { endpointNames : [ "1" , "2" , "3" , "4" ] } ) , commandsColorCtrl ( { endpointNames : [ "1" , "2" , "3" , "4" ] } ) ] , meta : { multiEndpoint : true } } ; module . exports = definition ;

Restart Zigbee2MQTT.

This device supports the following features, which can be used in automations:

Action Description on_1 Button 1 short press (On) off_1 Button 1 short press (Off) brightness_move_up_1 Button 1 hold (Brightness up) brightness_move_down_1 Button 1 hold (Brightness down) brightness_stop_1 Button 1 release on_2 Button 2 short press (On) off_2 Button 2 short press (Off) brightness_move_up_2 Button 2 hold (Brightness up) brightness_move_down_2 Button 2 hold (Brightness down) brightness_stop_2 Button 2 release on_3 Button 3 short press (On) off_3 Button 3 short press (Off) brightness_move_up_3 Button 3 hold (Brightness up) brightness_move_down_3 Button 3 hold (Brightness down) brightness_stop_3 Button 3 release on_4 Button 4 short press (On) off_4 Button 4 short press (Off) brightness_move_up_4 Button 4 hold (Brightness up) brightness_move_down_4 Button 4 hold (Brightness down) brightness_stop_4 Button 4 release

Additionally, battery level reporting is available.

If the device does not work as expected:

Ensure the device is properly paired with Zigbee2MQTT. Check the Zigbee2MQTT logs for errors. Confirm the device definition has been added correctly to devices.js .

For more information, visit the Zigbee2MQTT Documentation.