Zigbee2MQTT

ROBB ROB_200-017-0

ModelROB_200-017-0
VendorROBB
DescriptionZigbee smart plug
Exposespower, current, voltage, switch (state), energy, temperature, linkquality
PictureROBB ROB_200-017-0

Notes

Pairing

Factory reset by press & hold the power button for 3 seconds. The LED is then starting to blink during pairing process.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

  • energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Power (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Current (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Voltage (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.

Energy (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.