Zigbee2MQTT

ROBB ROB_200-008-0

ModelROB_200-008-0
VendorROBB
DescriptionZigbee 4 button wall switch
Exposesbattery, action, linkquality
PictureROBB ROB_200-008-0
White-labelSunricher SR-ZG9001K4-DIM2

Notes

Pairing

First reset. Press and hold the upper two buttons for 5 seconds until led lights up (continuously blue or green). Immediately short press 1, 5 times continuously, indicator flashes 3 times quickly to indicate successful reset. - depending on the model, or in a pace of 2 times per second or in a pace of 5 times per second. Second pair. Press and hold the upper two buttons for 5 seconds again, until the led turns on. Then press the "0" once. It should now enter pair mode an start blinking - if it does not get connected, just try the second step again.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
  delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
  interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on_1, off_1, stop_1, brightness_move_up_1, brightness_move_down_1, brightness_stop_1, on_2, off_2, stop_2, brightness_move_up_2, brightness_move_down_2, brightness_stop_2.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.