ROBB ROB_200-007-0

Model ROB_200-007-0 Vendor ROBB Description Zigbee 8 button wall switch Exposes battery, action Picture

First reset. Press and hold the upper two buttons for 5 seconds until led lights up (continuously blue or green). Immediately short press 1, 5 times continuously, indicator flashes 3 times quickly to indicate successful reset. - depending on the model, or in a pace of 2 times per second or in a pace of 5 times per second. Second pair. Press and hold the upper two buttons for 5 seconds again, until the led turns on. Then press the "0" once. It should now enter pair mode an start blinking - if it does not get connected, just try the second step again.

Touchlink can be used to locally bind lights to the remote’s individual groups while keeping all devices fully functional within the network.

First, ensure both the remote and the target light(s) are already paired to the network using the standard pairing process. Then follow these steps:

Hold the remote with the LED at the top. Select the desired group by pressing the corresponding ON button. The LED will blink once to confirm selection. Press and hold the top-left ON button and top-right OFF button simultaneously for ~5 seconds until the indicator LED turns on and stays lit. Press the second ON button from the top once. Keep the remote close to the target light until the process completes. The indicator LED will flicker dimly and rapidly while linking.

After completion, the light is added to the selected group and can be controlled locally by the remote. Both the remote and the light remain visible and fully functional within Zigbee2MQTT. Multiple lights can be linked to a single group. The maximum supported number is currently unknown; however, successful operation has been confirmed with up to five lights in a single group.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .