Model RMDZB-1PNL63 Vendor TNCE Description Zigbee DIN single phase RCBO energy meter Exposes switch (state), energy, fault, voltage_a, power_a, current_a, temperature, over_current_breaker, over_current_threshold, over_voltage_breaker, over_voltage_threshold, under_voltage_breaker, under_voltage_threshold, high_temperature_breaker, high_temperature_threshold, linkquality Picture White-label TNCE RMDZB-1PNL63

How to use device type specific configuration

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Fault status of the device (clear = nothing). Value can be found in the published state on the fault property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: clear , short_circuit_alarm , surge_alarm , overload_alarm , leakagecurr_alarm , temp_dif_fault , fire_alarm , high_power_alarm , self_test_alarm , ov_cr , unbalance_alarm , ov_vol , undervoltage_alarm , miss_phase_alarm , outage_alarm , magnetism_alarm , credit_alarm , no_balance_alarm .

Measured electrical potential value (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Instantaneous measured power (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the power_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the current_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

OFF - alarm only, ON - relay will turn off when threshold reached. Value can be found in the published state on the over_current_breaker property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_current_breaker": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON over current breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

Setup the value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the over_current_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_current_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 63 . The unit of this value is A .

OFF - alarm only, ON - relay will turn off when threshold reached. Value can be found in the published state on the over_voltage_breaker property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_voltage_breaker": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON over voltage breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

Setup value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the over_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 250 and the maximum value is 300 . The unit of this value is V .

OFF - alarm only, ON - relay will turn off when threshold reached. Value can be found in the published state on the under_voltage_breaker property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"under_voltage_breaker": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON under voltage breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

Setup value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the under_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"under_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 150 and the maximum value is 200 . The unit of this value is V .

OFF - alarm only, ON - relay will turn off when threshold reached. Value can be found in the published state on the high_temperature_breaker property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_temperature_breaker": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON high temperature breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

Setup value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the high_temperature_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_temperature_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 40 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is °C .