TNCE RMDZB-1PNL63

ModelRMDZB-1PNL63
VendorTNCE
DescriptionZigbee DIN single phase RCBO energy meter
Exposesswitch (state), energy, fault, voltage_a, power_a, current_a, temperature, over_current_breaker, over_current_threshold, over_voltage_breaker, over_voltage_threshold, under_voltage_breaker, under_voltage_threshold, high_temperature_breaker, high_temperature_threshold, linkquality
PictureTNCE RMDZB-1PNL63
Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Energy (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Fault (enum)

Fault status of the device (clear = nothing). Value can be found in the published state on the fault property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: clear, short_circuit_alarm, surge_alarm, overload_alarm, leakagecurr_alarm, temp_dif_fault, fire_alarm, high_power_alarm, self_test_alarm, ov_cr, unbalance_alarm, ov_vol, undervoltage_alarm, miss_phase_alarm, outage_alarm, magnetism_alarm, credit_alarm, no_balance_alarm.

Voltage a (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Power a (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the power_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Current a (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the current_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Over current breaker (binary)

OFF - alarm only, ON - relay will turn off when threshold reached. Value can be found in the published state on the over_current_breaker property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_current_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON over current breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

Over current threshold (numeric)

Setup the value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the over_current_threshold property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_current_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 63. The unit of this value is A.

Over voltage breaker (binary)

OFF - alarm only, ON - relay will turn off when threshold reached. Value can be found in the published state on the over_voltage_breaker property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_voltage_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON over voltage breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

Over voltage threshold (numeric)

Setup value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the over_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 250 and the maximum value is 300. The unit of this value is V.

Under voltage breaker (binary)

OFF - alarm only, ON - relay will turn off when threshold reached. Value can be found in the published state on the under_voltage_breaker property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"under_voltage_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON under voltage breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

Under voltage threshold (numeric)

Setup value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the under_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"under_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 150 and the maximum value is 200. The unit of this value is V.

High temperature breaker (binary)

OFF - alarm only, ON - relay will turn off when threshold reached. Value can be found in the published state on the high_temperature_breaker property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_temperature_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON high temperature breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

High temperature threshold (numeric)

Setup value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the high_temperature_threshold property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_temperature_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 40 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is °C.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.