Ronco RM28-LE

Model RM28-LE Vendor Ronco Description Zigbee roller shade motor Exposes battery, cover (state, position), reverse_direction, work_state, click_control, border, motor_fault Picture

Click the button on the motor 3 times to add or remove from zigbee network.

The device will enter pairing mode (LED blinks orange).

When device is paired, led will turn solid green, then turn off.

Long press motor button for 12 seconds, motor jogbs 3 times restoring to factory settings.

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Reverse the motor direction. Value can be found in the published state on the reverse_direction property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reverse_direction": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: forward , back .

Value can be found in the published state on the work_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Single motor steps. Value can be found in the published state on the click_control property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"click_control": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: up , down .

Value can be found in the published state on the border property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"border": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: up , down , up_delete , down_delete , remove_top_bottom .