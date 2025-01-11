Frient REXZB-111

Model REXZB-111 Vendor Frient Description Zigbee repeater with backup battery Exposes battery, alarm_1, alarm_2, tamper, battery_low, identify Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a with a maximum value of 30

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Indicates whether IAS Zone alarm 1 is active. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true alarm 1 is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether IAS Zone alarm 2 is active. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true alarm 2 is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.