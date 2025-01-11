Frient REXZB-111
|Model
|REXZB-111
|Vendor
|Frient
|Description
|Zigbee repeater with backup battery
|Exposes
|battery, alarm_1, alarm_2, tamper, battery_low, identify
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a with a maximum value of
30
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Alarm 1 (binary)
Indicates whether IAS Zone alarm 1 is active. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true alarm 1 is ON, if
false OFF.
Alarm 2 (binary)
Indicates whether IAS Zone alarm 2 is active. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true alarm 2 is ON, if
false OFF.
Tamper (binary)
Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true tamper is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
identify.