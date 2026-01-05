Lincukoo R12LM-Z11T

ModelR12LM-Z11T
VendorLincukoo
DescriptionHuman motion & presence sensor
Exposesscan_environment, scan_result, mode, presence, illuminance, radar_switch, set_detection_distance, battery_state, switch_night_light
PictureLincukoo R12LM-Z11T

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Scan environment (enum)

Set no one environment. Value can be found in the published state on the scan_environment property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"scan_environment": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: start.

Scan result (enum)

Environment scan result. Value can be found in the published state on the scan_result property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: normal, scanning, scan_success, scan_failure, scan_start.

Mode (enum)

Device mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: radar_mode, fusion_mode.

Presence (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Illuminance (numeric)

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Radar switch (binary)

Radar switch. Value can be found in the published state on the radar_switch property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radar_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON radar switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Set detection distance (numeric)

Detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the set_detection_distance property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"set_detection_distance": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 3 and the maximum value is 9. The unit of this value is m.

Battery state (enum)

Battery status. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: low, middle, high, USB.

Switch night light (binary)

Night light switch. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_night_light property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_night_light": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON switch night light is ON, if OFF OFF.