Lincukoo R12LM-Z11T

Model R12LM-Z11T Vendor Lincukoo Description Human motion & presence sensor Exposes scan_environment, scan_result, mode, presence, illuminance, radar_switch, set_detection_distance, battery_state, switch_night_light Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Set no one environment. Value can be found in the published state on the scan_environment property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"scan_environment": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: start .

Environment scan result. Value can be found in the published state on the scan_result property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: normal , scanning , scan_success , scan_failure , scan_start .

Device mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: radar_mode , fusion_mode .

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Radar switch. Value can be found in the published state on the radar_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radar_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON radar switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the set_detection_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"set_detection_distance": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 3 and the maximum value is 9 . The unit of this value is m .

Battery status. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: low , middle , high , USB .