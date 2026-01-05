Lincukoo R12LM-Z11T
|Model
|R12LM-Z11T
|Vendor
|Lincukoo
|Description
|Human motion & presence sensor
|Exposes
|scan_environment, scan_result, mode, presence, illuminance, radar_switch, set_detection_distance, battery_state, switch_night_light
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Scan environment (enum)
Set no one environment. Value can be found in the published state on the
scan_environment property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"scan_environment": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
start.
Scan result (enum)
Environment scan result. Value can be found in the published state on the
scan_result property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
normal,
scanning,
scan_success,
scan_failure,
scan_start.
Mode (enum)
Device mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
radar_mode,
fusion_mode.
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Radar switch (binary)
Radar switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
radar_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"radar_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON radar switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Set detection distance (numeric)
Detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
set_detection_distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"set_detection_distance": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
3 and the maximum value is
9. The unit of this value is
m.
Battery state (enum)
Battery status. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
low,
middle,
high,
USB.
Switch night light (binary)
Night light switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_night_light property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_night_light": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON switch night light is ON, if
OFF OFF.