Zigbee2MQTT

Qmotion QZR-ZIG2400

ModelQZR-ZIG2400
VendorQmotion
Description5 channel remote
Exposesaction, position, linkquality
PictureQmotion QZR-ZIG2400

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: identify.

Position (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the position property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.