Qmotion QZR-ZIG2400
|Model
|QZR-ZIG2400
|Vendor
|Qmotion
|Description
|5 channel remote
|Exposes
|action, position, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
identify.
Position (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
position property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.