Qmotion QZR-ZIG2400

Model QZR-ZIG2400 Vendor Qmotion Description 5 channel remote Exposes action, position, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: identify .

Value can be found in the published state on the position property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.