Lonsonho QS-Zigbee-C01

Model QS-Zigbee-C01 Vendor Lonsonho Description Curtain/blind motor controller Exposes cover (state, position), moving, calibration, motor_reversal, calibration_time, switch_type Picture

How to reset

Press the reset key (upper right in hole) for about 10 seconds until the indicator LED inside the module flashes quickly.

Alternatively turn on/off the wired switch for 5 times until the indicator LED inside the module flashes quickly. (The relay should click 10 times, so if you have a momentary switch connected to the module, you should push it 10 times)

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

cover_position_tilt_disable_report : Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Value can be found in the published state on the moving property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: UP , STOP , DOWN .

Value can be found in the published state on the calibration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"calibration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibration": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON calibration is ON, if OFF OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the motor_reversal property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motor_reversal": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_reversal": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON motor reversal is ON, if OFF OFF.

Calibration time. Value can be found in the published state on the calibration_time property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"calibration_time": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibration_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is s .