Aqara QBKG39LM
|Model
|QBKG39LM
|Vendor
|Aqara
|Description
|Smart wall switch E1 (no neutral, double rocker)
|Exposes
|switch (state), device_temperature, operation_mode, mode_switch, power_outage_memory, flip_indicator_light, action
|Picture
Notes
Adapter firmware
This device likely does not work with coordinator firmware older than 2021.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
device_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Switch (left endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_left property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_left": "ON"},
{"state_left": "OFF"} or
{"state_left": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_left": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Switch (right endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_right property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_right": "ON"},
{"state_right": "OFF"} or
{"state_right": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_right": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Device temperature (numeric)
Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Operation mode (enum, left endpoint)
Decoupled mode for left button. Value can be found in the published state on the
operation_mode_left property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"operation_mode_left": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"operation_mode_left": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
control_relay,
decoupled.
Operation mode (enum, right endpoint)
Decoupled mode for right button. Value can be found in the published state on the
operation_mode_right property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"operation_mode_right": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"operation_mode_right": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
control_relay,
decoupled.
Mode switch (enum)
Anti flicker mode can be used to solve blinking issues of some lights. Quick mode makes the device respond faster.. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode_switch property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"mode_switch": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode_switch": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
anti_flicker_mode,
quick_mode.
Power outage memory (binary)
Enable/disable the power outage memory, this recovers the on/off mode after power failure. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_outage_memory property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_outage_memory": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_outage_memory": VALUE}. If value equals
true power outage memory is ON, if
false OFF.
Flip indicator light (binary)
After turn on, the indicator light turns on while switch is off, and vice versa. Value can be found in the published state on the
flip_indicator_light property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"flip_indicator_light": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"flip_indicator_light": "VALUE"}. If value equals
ON flip indicator light is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
single_left,
double_left,
single_right,
double_right,
single_both,
double_both.