Xiaomi QBKG24LM
|Model
|QBKG24LM
|Vendor
|Xiaomi
|Description
|Aqara D1 2 gang smart wall switch (with neutral wire)
|Exposes
|switch (state), power, action, operation_mode, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Press and hold the button on the device for +- 10 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking and stops blinking), release and wait.
You may have to unpair the switch from an existing coordinator before the pairing process will start. If you can't do this, try to remove battery (if it has one), push the button (to completely discharge device), place the battery back and try pairing again.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Switch (left endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_left property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_left": "ON"},
{"state_left": "OFF"} or
{"state_left": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_left": ""}.
Switch (right endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_right property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_right": "ON"},
{"state_right": "OFF"} or
{"state_right": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_right": ""}.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
hold_left,
single_left,
double_left,
single_right,
double_right,
single_both,
double_both.
Operation_mode (enum, left endpoint)
Decoupled mode for left button. Value can be found in the published state on the
operation_mode_left property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"operation_mode_left": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"operation_mode_left": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
control_left_relay,
decoupled.
Operation_mode (enum, right endpoint)
Decoupled mode for right button. Value can be found in the published state on the
operation_mode_right property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"operation_mode_right": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"operation_mode_right": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
control_right_relay,
decoupled.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.