Xiaomi QBKG03LM
|Model
|QBKG03LM
|Vendor
|Xiaomi
|Description
|Aqara double key wired wall switch without neutral wire. Doesn't work as a router and doesn't support power meter
|Exposes
|switch (state), device_temperature, action, operation_mode, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Router functionallity
This device does not work as a Zigbee router.
Deprecated click event
By default this device exposes a deprecated
click event. It's recommended to use the
action event instead.
To disable the
click event, set
legacy: false for this device in
configuration.yaml. Example:
devices:
'0x12345678':
friendly_name: my_device
legacy: false
Debounce
It is recommended to not use the
debounce option for this device since this will prevent the
single and
hold_release actions from being sent.
Pairing
Press and hold the button on the device for +- 10 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking and stops blinking), release and wait.
You may have to unpair the switch from an existing coordinator before the pairing process will start. If you can't do this, try to remove battery (if it has one), push the button (to completely discharge device), place the battery back and try pairing again.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be
trueor
false
device_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Switch (left endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_left property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_left": "ON"},
{"state_left": "OFF"} or
{"state_left": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_left": ""}.
Switch (right endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_right property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_right": "ON"},
{"state_right": "OFF"} or
{"state_right": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_right": ""}.
Device_temperature (numeric)
Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
release_left,
release_right,
release_both,
double_left,
double_right,
single_left,
single_right,
hold_release_left,
hold_release_left.
Operation_mode (enum, left endpoint)
Operation mode for left button. Value can be found in the published state on the
operation_mode_left property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"operation_mode_left": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
control_left_relay,
control_right_relay,
decoupled.
Operation_mode (enum, right endpoint)
Operation mode for right button. Value can be found in the published state on the
operation_mode_right property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"operation_mode_right": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
control_left_relay,
control_right_relay,
decoupled.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.