# QA QASZ24R

Model QASZ24R Vendor QA Description mmWave 24 Ghz sensor with relay Exposes presence, illuminance_lux, target_distance, radar_sensitivity, detection_range, shield_range, entry_sensitivity, entry_distance_indentation, entry_filter_time, departure_delay, block_time, breaker_status, breaker_mode, illuminance_threshold, status_indication, sensor, linkquality

How to use device type specific configuration

illuminance_lux_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

# Target distance (numeric)

Distance to target. Value can be found in the published state on the target_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is m .

# Radar sensitivity (numeric)

Detection threshold for the strength of object energy. Value can be found in the published state on the radar_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radar_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9 .

# Detection range (numeric)

Maximum distance detected by the sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_range property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_range": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 8 . The unit of this value is m .

# Shield range (numeric)

Nearest distance detected by the sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the shield_range property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"shield_range": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 8 . The unit of this value is m .

# Entry sensitivity (numeric)

Sensitivity threshold triggered for the first time when the target enters the detection range. Value can be found in the published state on the entry_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"entry_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9 .

# Entry distance indentation (numeric)

Indent the distance inward based on the dectection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the entry_distance_indentation property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"entry_distance_indentation": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 8 . The unit of this value is m .

# Entry filter time (numeric)

Sensitivity threshold triggered for the first time when the target enters the detection range . Value can be found in the published state on the entry_filter_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"entry_filter_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is s .

# Departure delay (numeric)

Confirmation time after the target disappears. Value can be found in the published state on the departure_delay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"departure_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is s .

# Block time (numeric)

Time for the target to be detected again after switching from manned(occupy) to unmanned(unoccupy) mode. Value can be found in the published state on the block_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"block_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is s .

# Breaker status (binary)

Remotely control the breaker in standard mode. Value can be found in the published state on the breaker_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"breaker_status": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON breaker status is ON, if OFF OFF.

# Breaker mode (enum)

Breaker mode: standard is remotely controlled, local is automatic. Value can be found in the published state on the breaker_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"breaker_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: standard , local .

# Illuminance threshold (numeric)

Illumination threshold for local (automatic) switching mode operation. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illuminance_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 420 . The unit of this value is lx .

# Status indication (enum)

Indicator light will flash when human presence is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the status_indication property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"status_indication": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: OFF , ON .

The radar sensor can be set in four states: on, off, occupied and unoccupied. For example, if set to occupied, it will continue to maintain presence regardless of whether someone is present or not. If set to unoccupied, the unoccupied state will be maintained permanently.. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , occupied , unoccupied .