# EnOcean PTM 215Z

Model PTM 215Z Vendor EnOcean Description Pushbutton transmitter module Exposes action, linkquality Picture White-label Niko 91004, NodOn CWS-4-1-01_HUE, Vimar 03906, Sunricher SR-ZGP2801K4-FOH-E, LED Trading 9125, Feller 4120.2.S.FMI.61

# Green Power

This is a Zigbee Green Power device which allows it to be very energy efficient. Messages from Green Power devices cannot be "understood" by normal Zigbee devices, therefore they need to be "translated" first. Not all Zigbee devices can do this translation, currently the only devices known to do this are Philips Hue devices. This means that the Green Power device has to be in range of a Philips Hue device in order to use it.

Green Power devices don't support binding and are not included in network scans.

This device has 4 buttons:

Number Button Position Channel 1 A0 Top left 15 2 A1 Bottom left 20 3 B0 Top right 11 4 B1 Bottom right 25

In case the module is integrated in a single rocker switch, you need to remove the caps to expose all buttons. A button can be pressed by holding the contact of that button and then push the energy bar.

To pair it, hold the corresponding button for that channel for 7 seconds or more.

Once the device is paired you need to confirm the channel. To do this press A1 and B0 together. Important: don't press any other buttons between this and the pairing.

In case you want to pair it to a different channel you have to factory reset the device. This can be done by pressing all buttons (A0, A1, B0 and B1) simultaneously for at least 7 seconds.

Alternatively, you should be able to reset the switch with the following pattern:

Press top left (A0) Press and hold top right (B0) for about 10 seconds press top right (B0) and bottom left (A1) at the same time press top left (A0) Note: Please make sure the module is positioned the right way up.

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: press_1 , release_1 , press_2 , release_2 , press_3 , release_3 , press_4 , release_4 , press_1_and_3 , release_1_and_3 , press_2_and_4 , release_2_and_4 , press_energy_bar .