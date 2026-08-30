EnOcean PTM 215Z

Model PTM 215Z Vendor EnOcean Description Pushbutton transmitter module Exposes action Picture White-label Niko 91004, NodOn CWS-4-1-01_HUE, Vimar 03906, Sunricher SR-ZGP2801K4-FOH-E, Sunricher SR-ZG2833PAC, LED-Trading 9125, Feller 4120.2.S.FMI.61, Namron 4512727, Senic & Gira 100120

This is a Zigbee Green Power device which allows it to be very energy efficient. Messages from Green Power devices cannot be "understood" by normal Zigbee devices, therefore they need to be "translated" first. Not all Zigbee devices can do this translation. The devices known to do this are Philips Hue devices and some Ikea Tradfri bulbs (for example LED2107C4 is confirmed to work). This means that the Green Power device has to be in range of one of these devices in order to use it.

Green Power devices don't support binding and are not included in network scans.

Before starting a pairing attempt, please read carefully this section from the documentation . Additionally, it's important to know which channel your Zigbee network is using (the default is 11). You can find this in the Zigbee2MQTT frontend under Settings > Advanced , or learn more about changing the channel.

This device has 4 buttons:

Number Button Position Channel 1 A0 Top left 15 2 A1 Bottom left 20 3 B0 Top right 11 4 B1 Bottom right 25

In case the module is integrated in a single rocker switch, you need to remove the caps to expose all buttons. A button can be pressed by holding the contact of that button and then push the energy bar.

To pair it, hold the corresponding button for the channel of your network for 7 seconds or more.

Once the device is paired you need to confirm the channel. To do this press A1 and B0 together. Important: don't press any other buttons between this and the pairing.

In case you want to pair it to a different channel you have to factory reset the device. This can be done by pressing all buttons (A0, A1, B0 and B1) simultaneously for at least 7 seconds (long press).

Alternatively, you should be able to reset the switch with the following pattern:

Press top left (A0) Press and hold top right (B0) for about 10 seconds press top right (B0) and bottom left (A1) at the same time press top left (A0) Note: Please make sure the module is positioned the right way up.

Whenever a radio channel is selected in accordance to the above paragraph, PTM 215Z devices will issue a “Join” request if a button is hold more than 7 seconds (long press). This Join request will be sent as broadcast (destination ID 0xFFFF) on the selected channel.

Commissioning can be disabled by pressing buttons A0, A1 and B1 at the same time for at least 7 seconds (long press).

In the Home Assistant community forum, you may find some nice Automation Blueprints that works well with this device:

@vandalon https://community.home-assistant.io/t/zigbee2mqtt-enocean-ptm-215z-friends-of-hue-switch/429770

@chris-1243 https://community.home-assistant.io/t/zigbee2mqtt-ptm215z-ze-and-ptm216z/873595

They add functionality like held_# which is nice to use to for example increase or decrease the brightness of a light.