Aqara PS-S04D
|Model
|PS-S04D
|Vendor
|Aqara
|Description
|Presence sensor FP300
|Exposes
|power_outage_count, motion_sensitivity, battery, voltage, presence, pir_detection, presence_detection_options, absence_delay_timer, pir_detection_interval, illuminance, humidity, temperature, spatial_learning, restart_device, identify, temp_&humidity_sampling, temp&_humidity_sampling_period, temp_reporting_interval, temp_reporting_threshold, temp_reporting_mode, humidity_reporting_interval, humidity_reporting_threshold, humidity_report_mode, light_sampling, light_sampling_period, light_reporting_interval, light_reporting_threshold, light_report_mode, track_target_distance, target_distance, detection_range, detection_range_composite, led_disabled_night, schedule_start_time, schedule_end_time
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a with a maximum value of
30
illuminance_raw: Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Power outage count (numeric)
Number of power outages (since last pairing). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Motion sensitivity (enum)
Presence Detection Sensitivity.. Value can be found in the published state on the
motion_sensitivity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"motion_sensitivity": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motion_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
low,
medium,
high.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"presence": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Pir detection (binary)
Indicates whether the PIR sensor detects motion (in mmWave + PIR mode after mmWave presence detection PIR sensors gets turned off so this attribute might change to false although the presence is detected).. Value can be found in the published state on the
pir_detection property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"pir_detection": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true pir detection is ON, if
false OFF.
Presence detection options (enum)
Presence detection sensor type. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence_detection_options property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"presence_detection_options": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"presence_detection_options": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
both,
mmwave,
pir.
Absence delay timer (numeric)
Value for delay before the device reports absence when no presence is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the
absence_delay_timer property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"absence_delay_timer": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"absence_delay_timer": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
300. The unit of this value is
sec.
Pir detection interval (numeric)
Higher detection frequency results in higher accuracy but lower battery life.. Value can be found in the published state on the
pir_detection_interval property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"pir_detection_interval": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pir_detection_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
2 and the maximum value is
300. The unit of this value is
sec.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"illuminance": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Spatial learning (enum)
Initiate AI Spatial Learning.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"spatial_learning": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Start Learning.
Restart device (enum)
Restarts the device.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"restart_device": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Restart Device.
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
identify.
Temp & humidity sampling (enum)
Sampling time frequency, increasing affects battery life. Setting to custom allows specifying period, interval & threshold.. Value can be found in the published state on the
temp_&_humidity_sampling property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temp_&_humidity_sampling": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temp_&_humidity_sampling": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
low,
medium,
high,
custom.
Temp & humidity sampling period (numeric)
How often temp & humidity readings are taken on the device when in custom mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the
temp_&_humidity_sampling_period property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temp_&_humidity_sampling_period": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temp_&_humidity_sampling_period": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.5 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
sec.
Temp reporting interval (numeric)
Custom time interval for temperature data reporting.. Value can be found in the published state on the
temp_reporting_interval property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temp_reporting_interval": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temp_reporting_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
600 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
sec.
Temp reporting threshold (numeric)
Reporting will trigger as temperature change reaches this value when in custom mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the
temp_reporting_threshold property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temp_reporting_threshold": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temp_reporting_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.2 and the maximum value is
3. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temp reporting mode (enum)
Temperature reporting type when in custom mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the
temp_reporting_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temp_reporting_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temp_reporting_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
threshold,
reporting interval,
threshold and interval.
Humidity reporting interval (numeric)
Custom time interval for humidity data reporting.. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_reporting_interval property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity_reporting_interval": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_reporting_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
600 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
sec.
Humidity reporting threshold (numeric)
Reporting will trigger as humidity change reaches this value when in custom mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_reporting_threshold property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity_reporting_threshold": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_reporting_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
2 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
%.
Humidity report mode (enum)
Humidity reporting type when in custom mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_report_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity_report_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_report_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
threshold,
reporting interval,
threshold and interval.
Light sampling (enum)
Sampling time frequency, increasing affects battery life. Setting to custom allows specifying period, interval & threshold.. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_sampling property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"light_sampling": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_sampling": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
low,
medium,
high,
custom.
Light sampling period (numeric)
How often illumination readings are taken on the device when in custom mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_sampling_period property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"light_sampling_period": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_sampling_period": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.5 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
sec.
Light reporting interval (numeric)
Custom interval for illumination data reporting.. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_reporting_interval property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"light_reporting_interval": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_reporting_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
20 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
sec.
Light reporting threshold (numeric)
Reporting will trigger as illumination percentage change reaches this value when in custom mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_reporting_threshold property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"light_reporting_threshold": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_reporting_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
3 and the maximum value is
20. The unit of this value is
%.
Light report mode (enum)
illumination reporting type when in custom mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_report_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"light_report_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_report_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
threshold,
reporting interval,
threshold and interval.
Track target distance (enum)
Initiate current target distance tracking.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"track_target_distance": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
start_tracking_distance.
Target distance (numeric)
Distance to the detected target. Value can be found in the published state on the
target_distance property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"target_distance": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
m.
Detection range (numeric)
Specifies the range that is being detected. Requires mmWave radar mode. Press the on-device button to wake the device up and refresh its' settings.. Value can be found in the published state on the
detection_range property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"detection_range": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detection_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
16777215.
Detection range composite (composite)
Specifies the detection range using set of boolean settings.. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detection_range_composite": {"detection_range_0": VALUE, "detection_range_1": VALUE, "detection_range_2": VALUE, "detection_range_3": VALUE, "detection_range_4": VALUE, "detection_range_5": VALUE, "detection_range_6": VALUE, "detection_range_7": VALUE, "detection_range_8": VALUE, "detection_range_9": VALUE, "detection_range_10": VALUE, "detection_range_11": VALUE, "detection_range_12": VALUE, "detection_range_13": VALUE, "detection_range_14": VALUE, "detection_range_15": VALUE, "detection_range_16": VALUE, "detection_range_17": VALUE, "detection_range_18": VALUE, "detection_range_19": VALUE, "detection_range_20": VALUE, "detection_range_21": VALUE, "detection_range_22": VALUE, "detection_range_23": VALUE}} To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"detection_range_composite": ""}.
detection_range_0(binary): 0.00m - 1.00m allowed values:
trueor
false
detection_range_1(binary): 0.25m - 1.25m allowed values:
trueor
false
detection_range_2(binary): 0.50m - 1.50m allowed values:
trueor
false
detection_range_3(binary): 0.75m - 1.75m allowed values:
trueor
false
detection_range_4(binary): 1.00m - 2.00m allowed values:
trueor
false
detection_range_5(binary): 1.25m - 2.25m allowed values:
trueor
false
detection_range_6(binary): 1.50m - 2.50m allowed values:
trueor
false
detection_range_7(binary): 1.75m - 2.75m allowed values:
trueor
false
detection_range_8(binary): 2.00m - 3.00m allowed values:
trueor
false
detection_range_9(binary): 2.25m - 3.25m allowed values:
trueor
false
detection_range_10(binary): 2.50m - 3.50m allowed values:
trueor
false
detection_range_11(binary): 2.75m - 3.75m allowed values:
trueor
false
detection_range_12(binary): 3.00m - 4.00m allowed values:
trueor
false
detection_range_13(binary): 3.25m - 4.25m allowed values:
trueor
false
detection_range_14(binary): 3.50m - 4.50m allowed values:
trueor
false
detection_range_15(binary): 3.75m - 4.75m allowed values:
trueor
false
detection_range_16(binary): 4.00m - 5.00m allowed values:
trueor
false
detection_range_17(binary): 4.25m - 5.25m allowed values:
trueor
false
detection_range_18(binary): 4.50m - 5.50m allowed values:
trueor
false
detection_range_19(binary): 4.75m - 5.75m allowed values:
trueor
false
detection_range_20(binary): 5.00m - 6.00m allowed values:
trueor
false
detection_range_21(binary): 5.25m - 6.25m allowed values:
trueor
false
detection_range_22(binary): 5.50m - 6.50m allowed values:
trueor
false
detection_range_23(binary): 5.75m - 6.75m allowed values:
trueor
false
Led disabled night (binary)
Enables/disables LED indicator at night. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_disabled_night property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"led_disabled_night": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_disabled_night": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true led disabled night is ON, if
false OFF.
Schedule start time (text)
LED disable schedule start time (HH:MM format). Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_start_time property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"schedule_start_time": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_start_time": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule end time (text)
LED disable schedule end time (HH:MM format). Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_end_time property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"schedule_end_time": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_end_time": NEW_VALUE}.