Climax PRL-1ZBS-12/24V
|Model
|PRL-1ZBS-12/24V
|Vendor
|Climax
|Description
|Zigbee 12-24V relay controller
|Exposes
|identify, switch (state), power_on_behavior
|Picture
Notes
Calibration
- Before calibration, the external local switches must be connected to the Shutter Control.
- Press and hold the Function button for 3~10 seconds and release to enter Calibration mode. The Shutter Controller will roll toward the "Open" direction for 4 minutes upon entering Calibration mode.
- Wait for 4 minutes for Shutter Control to stop rolling to "Open" direction, then activate the connected external local "Close" switch to close the shutter.
- Activate the "Open" external local switch the moment the shutter is fully closed. The Shutter control will record the time it took between step 3 and 4 as the new "close time"
- The Shutter control will roll toward an open direction after step 4
- Activate the "Close" external local switch the moment the shutter is fully opened. The Shutter control will record the time it took between step 5 and 6 as the new "open time"
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a maximum value of
30
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
identify.
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Power-on behavior (enum)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_on_behavior": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
toggle,
previous.