Climax PRL-1ZBS-12/24V

Model PRL-1ZBS-12/24V Vendor Climax Description Zigbee 12-24V relay controller Exposes switch (state), power_on_behavior, linkquality Picture

Befor calibration, the external local switches must be connected to the Shutter Control. Press and hold the Function button for 3~10 seconds and release to enter Calubration mode. The Shutter Controller will roll toward the "Open" direction for 4 minutes upon entering Calibration mode. Wait for 4 minutes for Shutter Control to stop rolling to "Open" direction, then activate the connected external local "Close" switch to close the shutter. Activate the "Open" external local switch the moment the shutter is fully closed. The Shutter controll will record to time it took between step 3 and 4 as the new "close time" The Shutter control will roll toward open direction after step 4 Activate the "Close" external local switch the moment the shutter is fully opended. The Shutter controll will record to time it took between step 5 and 6 as the new "open time"

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , toggle , previous .