Climax PRL-1ZBS-12/24V

Model PRL-1ZBS-12/24V Vendor Climax Description Zigbee 12-24V relay controller Exposes identify, switch (state), power_on_behavior Picture

Before calibration, the external local switches must be connected to the Shutter Control. Press and hold the Function button for 3~10 seconds and release to enter Calibration mode. The Shutter Controller will roll toward the "Open" direction for 4 minutes upon entering Calibration mode. Wait for 4 minutes for Shutter Control to stop rolling to "Open" direction, then activate the connected external local "Close" switch to close the shutter. Activate the "Open" external local switch the moment the shutter is fully closed. The Shutter control will record the time it took between step 3 and 4 as the new "close time" The Shutter control will roll toward an open direction after step 4 Activate the "Close" external local switch the moment the shutter is fully opened. The Shutter control will record the time it took between step 5 and 6 as the new "open time"

How to use device type specific configuration

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: identify .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .