Securifi PP-WHT-US
|Model
|PP-WHT-US
|Vendor
|Securifi
|Description
|Peanut Smart Plug
|Exposes
|switch (state), power, current, voltage, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Additional steps are required because the Peanut Smart Plug does not provide a
modelId in its database entry, and thus Zigbee2MQTT cannot identify the product or how to handle it.
Reset the device and initiate pairing mode by holding the pairing button (the small button next to the on/off button) for ten seconds, releasing the button, and unplugging the device. When plugged back in, the front LED will be blinking red and ready to receive a pairing request. When paired successfully, the red LED on the plug will stop blinking.
After pairing, you must stop Zigbee2MQTT and manually edit the Zigbee2MQTT
database.db file with a text editor (note that the file may be owned by root). Find each line where the Peanut Smart Plug is listed (look for "SecuriFi Ltd." in the
ManufName field) and add
"modelId":"PP-WHT-US", between two existing fields.
For example, change
..."manufId":4098,"manufName":"Securifi Ltd.... to
..."manufId":4098,"modelId":"PP-WHT-US","manufName":"Securifi Ltd.... on each line for the device.
Save the file and restart Zigbee2MQTT.
Power measurements
This device only support power measurements with an up-to-date firmware on the plug which can only be done via the original hub. In case of an older firmware you will only see 0 values in the measurements. Discussion: https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt/issues/809
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Current (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Voltage (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.