Securifi PP-WHT-US

Model PP-WHT-US Vendor Securifi Description Peanut Smart Plug Exposes switch (state), power, current, voltage, linkquality Picture

Additional steps are required because the Peanut Smart Plug does not provide a modelId in its database entry, and thus Zigbee2MQTT cannot identify the product or how to handle it.

Reset the device and initiate pairing mode by holding the pairing button (the small button next to the on/off button) for ten seconds, releasing the button, and unplugging the device. When plugged back in, the front LED will be blinking red and ready to receive a pairing request. When paired successfully, the red LED on the plug will stop blinking.

After pairing, you must stop Zigbee2MQTT and manually edit the Zigbee2MQTT database.db file with a text editor (note that the file may be owned by root). Find each line where the Peanut Smart Plug is listed (look for "SecuriFi Ltd." in the ManufName field) and add "modelId":"PP-WHT-US", between two existing fields.

For example, change ..."manufId":4098,"manufName":"Securifi Ltd.... to ..."manufId":4098,"modelId":"PP-WHT-US","manufName":"Securifi Ltd.... on each line for the device.

Save the file and restart Zigbee2MQTT.

# Power measurements

This device only support power measurements with an up-to-date firmware on the plug which can only be done via the original hub. In case of an older firmware you will only see 0 values in the measurements. Discussion: https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt/issues/809

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .