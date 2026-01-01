PushOk Hardware POK020
|Model
|POK020
|Vendor
|PushOk Hardware
|Description
|Battery powered thermostat valve
|Exposes
|switch (state), battery, voltage, rod_zero_position, rod_length, rod_position, external_temperature, control_preset, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, unoccupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, local_temperature_calibration), sensor_source, alarm
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Rod zero position (numeric)
Rod zero position. Value can be found in the published state on the
rod_zero_position property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"rod_zero_position": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mm.
Rod length (numeric)
Rod length. Value can be found in the published state on the
rod_length property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"rod_length": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mm.
Rod position (numeric)
Rod position. Value can be found in the published state on the
rod_position property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"rod_position": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"rod_position": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
External temperature (numeric)
External temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
external_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"external_temperature": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"external_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-50 and the maximum value is
120. The unit of this value is
°C.
Control preset (enum)
Control steps preset. Value can be found in the published state on the
control_preset property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"control_preset": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"control_preset": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
conservative,
moderate,
aggressive.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
unoccupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
local_temperature_calibration.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
-45and
60. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.The minimal value is
-12.8and the maximum value is
12.7with a step size of
0.1.
Sensor source (enum)
Temperature sensor used for control. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensor_source property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sensor_source": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensor_source": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
internal,
external.
Alarm (enum)
Calibration status alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"alarm": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
ok,
never_calibrated,
calibration_error_p0,
calibration_error_p1_not_found,
calibration_error_p1_too_close,
calibration_error_p2_too_small,
calibration_error_p2_not_found,
calibration_lost.