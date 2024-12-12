Powernity PO-BOCO-ELEC
|Model
|PO-BOCO-ELEC
|Vendor
|Powernity
|Description
|Pilot wire heating module
|Exposes
|climate (preset, local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode), auto_mode, manual_mode, frost_protection, humidity, child_lock, switch (state), window_opening_mode, window_opening_mode_duration, temperature_unit, boost_heating, boost_timeset_countdown, power_rating, energy_consumed, mode_switching, schedule_monday, schedule_tuesday, schedule_wednesday, schedule_thursday, schedule_friday, schedule_saturday, schedule_sunday, holiday_start_stop, reset_consumption, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
preset,
local_temperature,
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature_calibration,
system_mode.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
0and
20. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"preset": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
manual,
auto,
holiday. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Only for Homeassistant. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat,
auto. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-5.5and the maximum value is
5.5with a step size of
0.5.
Auto mode (enum)
Auto Mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
auto_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"auto_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
antifrost,
eco,
comfort_-2,
comfort_-1,
comfort.
Manual mode (enum)
Manual Mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
manual_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"manual_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
antifrost,
eco,
comfort_-2,
comfort_-1,
comfort.
Frost protection (binary)
When Anti-Freezing function is activated, the temperature in the house is kept at 8 °C.. Value can be found in the published state on the
frost_protection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"frost_protection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON frost protection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Window detection (switch)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
window_detection property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_detection": "ON"},
{"window_detection": "OFF"} or
{"window_detection": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Window opening mode (enum)
Window Opening Mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_opening_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_opening_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
antifrost,
eco,
comfort_-2,
comfort_-1,
comfort.
Window opening mode duration (numeric)
Duration of the window opening mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_opening_mode_duration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_opening_mode_duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
90. The unit of this value is
min.
Temperature unit (enum)
Temperature unit. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_unit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_unit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
celsius,
fahrenheit.
Boost heating (binary)
Boost Heating: the device will enter the boost heating mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the
boost_heating property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"boost_heating": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON boost heating is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Boost timeset countdown (numeric)
The remaining time for the function will be counted down in seconds ( 900 to 0 ) when the boost heating is activated.. Value can be found in the published state on the
boost_timeset_countdown property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
900. The unit of this value is
s.
Power rating (numeric)
How much power is the heater rated to. Entering a value will allow the Thermostat to record a value of power usage that can be checked under settings on the physical Thermostat. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_rating property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_rating": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
10000. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy consumed (numeric)
Consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_consumed property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Mode switching (enum)
Choose the number of mode your heater supports.. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode_switching property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode_switching": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
four_modes,
six_modes.
Schedule monday (text)
Schedule for the auto mode. Can be defined in the following format:
mode / hours:minutes / mode. For example:
comfort / 06:00 / eco / 12:00 / off. Note: Minutes can only be set by multiple of 5. Your limited to 9 modes max.. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_monday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_monday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule tuesday (text)
Schedule for the auto mode. Can be defined in the following format:
mode / hours:minutes / mode. For example:
comfort / 06:00 / eco / 12:00 / off. Note: Minutes can only be set by multiple of 5. Your limited to 9 modes max.. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_tuesday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_tuesday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule wednesday (text)
Schedule for the auto mode. Can be defined in the following format:
mode / hours:minutes / mode. For example:
comfort / 06:00 / eco / 12:00 / off. Note: Minutes can only be set by multiple of 5. Your limited to 9 modes max.. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_wednesday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_wednesday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule thursday (text)
Schedule for the auto mode. Can be defined in the following format:
mode / hours:minutes / mode. For example:
comfort / 06:00 / eco / 12:00 / off. Note: Minutes can only be set by multiple of 5. Your limited to 9 modes max.. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_thursday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_thursday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule friday (text)
Schedule for the auto mode. Can be defined in the following format:
mode / hours:minutes / mode. For example:
comfort / 06:00 / eco / 12:00 / off. Note: Minutes can only be set by multiple of 5. Your limited to 9 modes max.. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_friday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_friday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule saturday (text)
Schedule for the auto mode. Can be defined in the following format:
mode / hours:minutes / mode. For example:
comfort / 06:00 / eco / 12:00 / off. Note: Minutes can only be set by multiple of 5. Your limited to 9 modes max.. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_saturday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_saturday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule sunday (text)
Schedule for the auto mode. Can be defined in the following format:
mode / hours:minutes / mode. For example:
comfort / 06:00 / eco / 12:00 / off. Note: Minutes can only be set by multiple of 5. Your limited to 9 modes max.. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_sunday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_sunday": NEW_VALUE}.
Holiday start stop (text)
The holiday mode will automatically start at the set time starting point and run the holiday mode. Can be defined in the following format:
startYear/startMonth/startDay startHours:startMinutes | endYear/endMonth/endDay endHours:endMinutes | mode. For example:
2024/12/12 09:00 | 2024/12/14 10:00 | comfortNote: You cannot set an interval superior at 255 hours. The end date minutes will be ignore.. Value can be found in the published state on the
holiday_start_stop property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"holiday_start_stop": NEW_VALUE}.
Reset consumption (binary)
Reset energy consumption to zero. Value can be found in the published state on the
reset_consumption property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"reset_consumption": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON reset consumption is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.