Powernity PO-BOCO-ELEC

Model PO-BOCO-ELEC Vendor Powernity Description Pilot wire heating module Exposes climate (preset, local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode), auto_mode, manual_mode, frost_protection, humidity, child_lock, switch (state), window_opening_mode, window_opening_mode_duration, temperature_unit, boost_heating, boost_timeset_countdown, power_rating, energy_consumed, mode_switching, schedule_monday, schedule_tuesday, schedule_wednesday, schedule_thursday, schedule_friday, schedule_saturday, schedule_sunday, holiday_start_stop, reset_consumption, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

This climate device supports the following features: preset , local_temperature , occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature_calibration , system_mode .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 0 and 20 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. preset : Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: manual , auto , holiday . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. system_mode : Only for Homeassistant. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , heat , auto . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Only for Homeassistant. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is -5.5 and the maximum value is 5.5 with a step size of 0.5 .

Auto Mode. Value can be found in the published state on the auto_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , antifrost , eco , comfort_-2 , comfort_-1 , comfort .

Manual Mode. Value can be found in the published state on the manual_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"manual_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , antifrost , eco , comfort_-2 , comfort_-1 , comfort .

When Anti-Freezing function is activated, the temperature in the house is kept at 8 °C.. Value can be found in the published state on the frost_protection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"frost_protection": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON frost protection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the window_detection property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection": "ON"} , {"window_detection": "OFF"} or {"window_detection": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Window Opening Mode. Value can be found in the published state on the window_opening_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_opening_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , antifrost , eco , comfort_-2 , comfort_-1 , comfort .

Duration of the window opening mode. Value can be found in the published state on the window_opening_mode_duration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_opening_mode_duration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 90 . The unit of this value is min .

Temperature unit. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_unit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_unit": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: celsius , fahrenheit .

Boost Heating: the device will enter the boost heating mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the boost_heating property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"boost_heating": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON boost heating is ON, if OFF OFF.

The remaining time for the function will be counted down in seconds ( 900 to 0 ) when the boost heating is activated.. Value can be found in the published state on the boost_timeset_countdown property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 900 . The unit of this value is s .

How much power is the heater rated to. Entering a value will allow the Thermostat to record a value of power usage that can be checked under settings on the physical Thermostat. Value can be found in the published state on the power_rating property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_rating": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 10000 . The unit of this value is kWh .

Consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_consumed property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Choose the number of mode your heater supports.. Value can be found in the published state on the mode_switching property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode_switching": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: four_modes , six_modes .

Schedule for the auto mode. Can be defined in the following format: mode / hours:minutes / mode . For example: comfort / 06:00 / eco / 12:00 / off . Note: Minutes can only be set by multiple of 5. Your limited to 9 modes max.. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_monday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_monday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for the auto mode. Can be defined in the following format: mode / hours:minutes / mode . For example: comfort / 06:00 / eco / 12:00 / off . Note: Minutes can only be set by multiple of 5. Your limited to 9 modes max.. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_tuesday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_tuesday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for the auto mode. Can be defined in the following format: mode / hours:minutes / mode . For example: comfort / 06:00 / eco / 12:00 / off . Note: Minutes can only be set by multiple of 5. Your limited to 9 modes max.. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_wednesday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_wednesday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for the auto mode. Can be defined in the following format: mode / hours:minutes / mode . For example: comfort / 06:00 / eco / 12:00 / off . Note: Minutes can only be set by multiple of 5. Your limited to 9 modes max.. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_thursday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_thursday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for the auto mode. Can be defined in the following format: mode / hours:minutes / mode . For example: comfort / 06:00 / eco / 12:00 / off . Note: Minutes can only be set by multiple of 5. Your limited to 9 modes max.. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_friday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_friday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for the auto mode. Can be defined in the following format: mode / hours:minutes / mode . For example: comfort / 06:00 / eco / 12:00 / off . Note: Minutes can only be set by multiple of 5. Your limited to 9 modes max.. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_saturday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_saturday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for the auto mode. Can be defined in the following format: mode / hours:minutes / mode . For example: comfort / 06:00 / eco / 12:00 / off . Note: Minutes can only be set by multiple of 5. Your limited to 9 modes max.. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_sunday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_sunday": NEW_VALUE} .

The holiday mode will automatically start at the set time starting point and run the holiday mode. Can be defined in the following format: startYear/startMonth/startDay startHours:startMinutes | endYear/endMonth/endDay endHours:endMinutes | mode . For example: 2024/12/12 09:00 | 2024/12/14 10:00 | comfort Note: You cannot set an interval superior at 255 hours. The end date minutes will be ignore.. Value can be found in the published state on the holiday_start_stop property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"holiday_start_stop": NEW_VALUE} .

Reset energy consumption to zero. Value can be found in the published state on the reset_consumption property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reset_consumption": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON reset consumption is ON, if OFF OFF.