ShinaSystem PMM-300Z2

Model PMM-300Z2 Vendor ShinaSystem Description SiHAS energy monitor Exposes produced_energy, ct_direction, power, voltage, ac_frequency, power_factor, current, energy, temperature Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

ac_frequency_calibration : Calibrates the ac_frequency value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

ac_frequency_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for ac_frequency, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

no_occupancy_since : Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be sent after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of numbers.

Sum of produced energy. Value can be found in the published state on the produced_energy property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"produced_energy": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Auto (Default): All measured power and energy values are treated as positive regardless of CT installation direction, And there is only energy consumption, not produced energy. And Manual additionally displays produced energy(e.g. when solar power is installed, set it manually). And it displays energy consumption and production according to the manual forward/reverse settings.. Value can be found in the published state on the ct_direction property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ct_direction": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ct_direction": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: Auto , Manual(Forward) , Manual(Reverse) .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_frequency property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ac_frequency": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is Hz .

Instantaneous measured power factor. Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_factor": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"current": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"energy": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .