ShinaSystem PMM-300Z2
|Model
|PMM-300Z2
|Vendor
|ShinaSystem
|Description
|SiHAS energy monitor
|Exposes
|power, energy, current, voltage, temperature, power_factor, ac_frequency, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"energy": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Current (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"current": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Voltage (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Temperature (numeric)
temperature of device internal mcu. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Power_factor (numeric)
Measured electrical power factor. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_factor property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_factor": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Ac_frequency (numeric)
Measured electrical ac frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the
ac_frequency property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ac_frequency": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
Hz.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.