Tuya PM2.5_airbox
|Model
|PM2.5_airbox
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|PM2.5 air quality sensor
|Exposes
|pm25, temperature, humidity, co2, voc, formaldehyd
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
pm25_calibration: Calibrates the pm25 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
co2_calibration: Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voc_calibration: Calibrates the voc value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
formaldehyd_calibration: Calibrates the formaldehyd value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
PM25 (numeric)
Measured PM2.5 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the
pm25 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
999. The unit of this value is
µg/m³.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
CO2 (numeric)
The measured CO2 (carbon dioxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the
co2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ppm.
VOC (numeric)
Measured VOC value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voc property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ppb.
Formaldehyd (numeric)
The measured formaldehyd value. Value can be found in the published state on the
formaldehyd property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
µg/m³.