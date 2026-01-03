Tuya PM2.5_airbox

ModelPM2.5_airbox
VendorTuya
DescriptionPM2.5 air quality sensor
Exposespm25, temperature, humidity, co2, voc, formaldehyd
Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • pm25_calibration: Calibrates the pm25 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • co2_calibration: Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • voc_calibration: Calibrates the voc value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • formaldehyd_calibration: Calibrates the formaldehyd value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

PM25 (numeric)

Measured PM2.5 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the pm25 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 999. The unit of this value is µg/m³.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity (numeric)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

CO2 (numeric)

The measured CO2 (carbon dioxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the co2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is ppm.

VOC (numeric)

Measured VOC value. Value can be found in the published state on the voc property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is ppb.

Formaldehyd (numeric)

The measured formaldehyd value. Value can be found in the published state on the formaldehyd property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is µg/m³.