Dawon DNS PM-S340-ZB

ModelPM-S340-ZB
VendorDawon DNS
DescriptionIOT smart switch 3 gang without neutral wire
Exposesswitch (state), linkquality
PictureDawon DNS PM-S340-ZB

Notes

Routing functionality

This device does not act as a router.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Switch (top endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_top property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_top": "ON"}, {"state_top": "OFF"} or {"state_top": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_top": ""}.

Switch (center endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_center property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_center": "ON"}, {"state_center": "OFF"} or {"state_center": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_center": ""}.

Switch (bottom endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_bottom property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_bottom": "ON"}, {"state_bottom": "OFF"} or {"state_bottom": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_bottom": ""}.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.