Dawon DNS PM-S140-ZB

Model PM-S140-ZB Vendor Dawon DNS Description IOT smart switch 1 gang without neutral wire Exposes switch (state), linkquality Picture

# Routing functionality

This device does not act as a router.

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .