TuYa PJ-1203A
|Model
|PJ-1203A
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Bidirectional energy meter with 80A current clamp
|Exposes
|ac_frequency, voltage, power_a, power_b, power_ab, current_a, current_b, power_factor_a, power_factor_b, energy_flow_a, energy_flow_b, energy_a, energy_b, energy_produced_a, energy_produced_b, update_frequency, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
AC frequency (numeric)
Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the
ac_frequency property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
Hz.
Voltage (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Power a (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power b (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power ab (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power (phase AB). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_ab property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Current a (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the
current_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Current b (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the
current_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Power factor a (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power factor (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_factor_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Power factor b (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power factor (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_factor_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Energy flow a (enum)
Direction of energy (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_flow_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
consuming,
producing.
Energy flow b (enum)
Direction of energy (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_flow_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
consuming,
producing.
Energy a (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy b (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy produced a (numeric)
Sum of produced energy (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_produced_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy produced b (numeric)
Sum of produced energy (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_produced_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Update frequency (numeric)
Update frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the
update_frequency property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
s.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.