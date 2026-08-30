Tuya PJ-1203A
|Model
|PJ-1203A
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Bidirectional energy meter with 80A current clamp
|Exposes
|ac_frequency, voltage, power_a, power_b, power_ab, current_a, current_b, power_factor_a, power_factor_b, energy_flow_a, energy_flow_b, energy_a, energy_b, energy_produced_a, energy_produced_b, update_frequency, timestamp_a, timestamp_b
|Picture
Notes
Late Energy Flow Bug
Some or all PJ-1203A suffer from a bug that causes the energy flow direction to be reported during the next cycle update. In parctice, that means that an incorrect direction is published during
update_frequencyfrequency seconds after any transition between
producing and
consuming.
For each channel
x, the option
late_energy_flow_x attempts to solve that problem by delaying the publication of
power_x,
current_x,
power_factor_x and
energy_flow_x until the next update of
energy_flow_x.
The attribute
timestamp_x indicates when the power value was actually received from the device. This is typically
update_frequency seconds before the publication time when the option
late_energy_flow_x is enabled. It should be noted that this delay does not occur when the power value is zero because the energy flow datapoint is neither produced by the device nor needed to compute the sign.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
late_energy_flow_a: Delay channel A publication until the next energy flow update (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
late_energy_flow_b: Delay channel B publication until the next energy flow update (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
signed_power_a: Report energy flow direction for channel A using signed power (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
signed_power_b: Report energy flow direction for channel B using signed power (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
invert_energy_flow_a: Report energy flow direction inverted for channel A. The value must be
trueor
false
invert_energy_flow_b: Report energy flow direction inverted for channel B. The value must be
trueor
false
single_zero_remove: If true then single-zero power or current values will be disgarded. The default is false. The value must be
trueor
false
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
ac_frequency_calibration: Calibrates the ac_frequency value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
ac_frequency_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for ac_frequency, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
AC frequency (numeric)
Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the
ac_frequency property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
Hz.
Voltage (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Power a (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power b (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power ab (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power (phase AB). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_ab property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Current a (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the
current_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Current b (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the
current_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Power factor a (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power factor (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_factor_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Power factor b (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power factor (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_factor_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Energy flow a (enum)
Direction of energy (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_flow_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
consuming,
producing,
sign.
Energy flow b (enum)
Direction of energy (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_flow_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
consuming,
producing,
sign.
Energy a (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy b (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy produced a (numeric)
Sum of produced energy (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_produced_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy produced b (numeric)
Sum of produced energy (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_produced_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Update frequency (numeric)
Update frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the
update_frequency property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"update_frequency": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
3 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
s. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
default.
Timestamp a (text)
Timestamp at power measure (phase a). Value can be found in the published state on the
timestamp_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Timestamp b (text)
Timestamp at power measure (phase b). Value can be found in the published state on the
timestamp_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.