TuYa PJ-1203A

Model PJ-1203A Vendor Tuya Description Bidirectional energy meter with 80A current clamp Exposes ac_frequency, voltage, power_a, power_b, power_ab, current_a, current_b, power_factor_a, power_factor_b, energy_flow_a, energy_flow_b, energy_a, energy_b, energy_produced_a, energy_produced_b, update_frequency, timestamp_a, timestamp_b Picture

Some or all PJ-1203A suffer from a bug that causes the energy flow direction to be reported during the next cycle update. In parctice, that means that an incorrect direction is published during update_frequency frequency seconds after any transition between producing and consuming .

For each channel x , the option late_energy_flow_x attempts to solve that problem by delaying the publication of power_x , current_x , power_factor_x and energy_flow_x until the next update of energy_flow_x .

The attribute timestamp_x indicates when the power value was actually received from the device. This is typically update_frequency seconds before the publication time when the option late_energy_flow_x is enabled. It should be noted that this delay does not occur when the power value is zero because the energy flow datapoint is neither produced by the device nor needed to compute the sign.

How to use device type specific configuration

late_energy_flow_a : Delay channel A publication until the next energy flow update (default false). The value must be true or false

late_energy_flow_b : Delay channel B publication until the next energy flow update (default false). The value must be true or false

signed_power_a : Report energy flow direction for channel A using signed power (default false). The value must be true or false

signed_power_b : Report energy flow direction for channel B using signed power (default false). The value must be true or false

invert_energy_flow_a : Report energy flow direction inverted for channel A. The value must be true or false

invert_energy_flow_b : Report energy flow direction inverted for channel B. The value must be true or false

single_zero_remove : If true then single-zero power or current values will be disgarded. The default is false. The value must be true or false

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

ac_frequency_calibration : Calibrates the ac_frequency value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

ac_frequency_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for ac_frequency, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_frequency property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is Hz .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Instantaneous measured power (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the power_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured power (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the power_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured power (phase AB). Value can be found in the published state on the power_ab property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the current_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the current_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Instantaneous measured power factor (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Instantaneous measured power factor (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Direction of energy (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_flow_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: consuming , producing , sign .

Direction of energy (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_flow_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: consuming , producing , sign .

Sum of consumed energy (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Sum of consumed energy (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Sum of produced energy (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_produced_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Sum of produced energy (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_produced_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Update frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the update_frequency property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"update_frequency": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 3 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is s . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: default .

Timestamp at power measure (phase a). Value can be found in the published state on the timestamp_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.