Perenio PEHPL0X
|Model
|PEHPL0X
|Vendor
|Perenio
|Description
|Power link
|Exposes
|switch (state), default_on_off_state, rms_voltage, active_power, consumed_energy, alarm_voltage_min, alarm_voltage_max, alarm_power_max, alarm_consumed_energy, voltage_min, voltage_max, power_max, consumed_energy_limit, rssi, linkquality
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
Default_on_off_state (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
default_on_off_state property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"default_on_off_state": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"default_on_off_state": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
previous.
Rms_voltage (numeric)
RMS voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the
rms_voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Active_power (numeric)
Active power. Value can be found in the published state on the
active_power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Consumed_energy (numeric)
Consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
consumed_energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W*h.
Alarm_voltage_min (binary)
Indicates if the alarm is triggered on the voltage drop below the limit, allows to reset alarms. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_voltage_min property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"alarm_voltage_min": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_voltage_min": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true alarm_voltage_min is ON, if
false OFF.
Alarm_voltage_max (binary)
Indicates if the alarm is triggered on the voltage rise above the limit, allows to reset alarms. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_voltage_max property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"alarm_voltage_max": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_voltage_max": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true alarm_voltage_max is ON, if
false OFF.
Alarm_power_max (binary)
Indicates if the alarm is triggered on the active power rise above the limit, allows to reset alarms. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_power_max property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"alarm_power_max": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_power_max": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true alarm_power_max is ON, if
false OFF.
Alarm_consumed_energy (binary)
Indicates if the alarm is triggered when the consumption energy limit is reached, allows to reset alarms. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_consumed_energy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"alarm_consumed_energy": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_consumed_energy": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true alarm_consumed_energy is ON, if
false OFF.
Voltage_min (numeric)
Minimum allowable voltage limit for alarms.. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_min property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage_min": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"voltage_min": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
253.
Voltage_max (numeric)
Maximum allowable voltage limit for alarms.. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_max property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage_max": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"voltage_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
253.
Power_max (numeric)
Maximum allowable power limit for alarms.. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_max property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_max": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
65534.
Consumed_energy_limit (numeric)
Limit of electric energy consumption in kW*h. 0 value represents no limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
consumed_energy_limit property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"consumed_energy_limit": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"consumed_energy_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
65534.
Rssi (numeric)
RSSI seen by the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
rssi property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
-128 and the maximum value is
127. The unit of this value is
dB.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.