# Perenio PEHPL0X

Model PEHPL0X Vendor Perenio Description Power link Exposes switch (state), default_on_off_state, rms_voltage, active_power, consumed_energy, alarm_voltage_min, alarm_voltage_max, alarm_power_max, alarm_consumed_energy, voltage_min, voltage_max, power_max, consumed_energy_limit, rssi, linkquality Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

Value can be found in the published state on the default_on_off_state property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"default_on_off_state": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"default_on_off_state": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , previous .

RMS voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the rms_voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Active power. Value can be found in the published state on the active_power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the consumed_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W*h .

Indicates if the alarm is triggered on the voltage drop below the limit, allows to reset alarms. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_voltage_min property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"alarm_voltage_min": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_voltage_min": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true alarm_voltage_min is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the alarm is triggered on the voltage rise above the limit, allows to reset alarms. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_voltage_max property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"alarm_voltage_max": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_voltage_max": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true alarm_voltage_max is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the alarm is triggered on the active power rise above the limit, allows to reset alarms. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_power_max property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"alarm_power_max": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_power_max": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true alarm_power_max is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the alarm is triggered when the consumption energy limit is reached, allows to reset alarms. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_consumed_energy property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"alarm_consumed_energy": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_consumed_energy": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true alarm_consumed_energy is ON, if false OFF.

Minimum allowable voltage limit for alarms.. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_min property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage_min": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"voltage_min": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 253 .

Maximum allowable voltage limit for alarms.. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_max property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage_max": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"voltage_max": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 253 .

Maximum allowable power limit for alarms.. Value can be found in the published state on the power_max property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_max": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_max": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65534 .

Limit of electric energy consumption in kW*h. 0 value represents no limit. Value can be found in the published state on the consumed_energy_limit property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"consumed_energy_limit": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"consumed_energy_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65534 .

RSSI seen by the device. Value can be found in the published state on the rssi property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is -128 and the maximum value is 127 . The unit of this value is dB .