OWON PCT512

Model PCT512 Vendor OWON Description Thermostat Exposes climate (system_mode, local_temperature, running_state, occupied_heating_setpoint), occupancy, humidity Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

no_occupancy_since : Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be send after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of [object Object].

This climate device supports the following features: system_mode , local_temperature , running_state , occupied_heating_setpoint .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: heat , idle . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""} .

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.