OWON PCT512
|Model
|PCT512
|Vendor
|OWON
|Description
|Thermostat
|Exposes
|climate (system_mode, local_temperature, running_state, occupied_heating_setpoint), occupancy, humidity
|Picture
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
no_occupancy_since: Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a
{"no_occupancy_since": 10}will be send after 10 seconds and a
{"no_occupancy_since": 60}after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of [object Object].
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
system_mode,
local_temperature,
running_state,
occupied_heating_setpoint.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
heat,
idle. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state": ""}.
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.