OWON PCT512

ModelPCT512
VendorOWON
DescriptionThermostat
Exposesclimate (system_mode, local_temperature, running_state, occupied_heating_setpoint), occupancy, humidity
PictureOWON PCT512

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius, fahrenheit

  • no_occupancy_since: Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be send after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of [object Object].

Exposes

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: system_mode, local_temperature, running_state, occupied_heating_setpoint.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""}.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: heat, idle. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""}.

Occupancy (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Humidity (numeric)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.