# OWON PCT504

Model PCT504 Vendor OWON Description HVAC fan coil Exposes humidity, occupancy, climate (system_mode, local_temperature, running_mode, running_state, occupied_heating_setpoint, unoccupied_heating_setpoint, occupied_cooling_setpoint, unoccupied_cooling_setpoint), fan (state, mode), programming_operation_mode, keypad_lockout, max_heat_setpoint_limit, min_heat_setpoint_limit, max_cool_setpoint_limit, min_cool_setpoint_limit, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

no_occupancy_since : Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be send after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of [object Object].

legacy : Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

This climate device supports the following features: system_mode , local_temperature , running_mode , running_state , occupied_heating_setpoint , unoccupied_heating_setpoint , occupied_cooling_setpoint , unoccupied_cooling_setpoint .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . occupied_cooling_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_cooling_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 7 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_cooling_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , heat , cool , fan_only , sleep . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , , , , . To read send a message to with payload . running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat , cool , fan_only . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""} .

The current state of this fan is in the published state under the fan_state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this fan publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_state": "ON"} or {"fan_state": "OFF"} . To read the current state of this fan publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"fan_state": ""} . To change the mode publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_mode": VALUE} where VALUE can be: low , medium , high , on , auto .

Controls how programming affects the thermostat. Possible values: setpoint (only use specified setpoint), schedule (follow programmed setpoint schedule). Changing this value does not clear programmed schedules.. Value can be found in the published state on the programming_operation_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"programming_operation_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"programming_operation_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: setpoint , schedule , eco .

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the keypad_lockout property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"keypad_lockout": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keypad_lockout": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: unlock , lock1 , lock2 .

Maximum Heating set point limit. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is °C .

Minimum Heating set point limit. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is °C .

Maximum Cooling set point limit. Value can be found in the published state on the max_cool_setpoint_limit property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_cool_setpoint_limit": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_cool_setpoint_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 7 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Minimum Cooling point limit. Value can be found in the published state on the min_cool_setpoint_limit property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_cool_setpoint_limit": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_cool_setpoint_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 7 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .