OWON PCT504

Model PCT504 Vendor OWON Description HVAC fan coil Exposes humidity, occupancy, climate (system_mode, local_temperature, running_mode, running_state, occupied_heating_setpoint, unoccupied_heating_setpoint, occupied_cooling_setpoint, unoccupied_cooling_setpoint), fan (state, mode), programming_operation_mode, keypad_lockout, max_heat_setpoint_limit, min_heat_setpoint_limit, max_cool_setpoint_limit, min_cool_setpoint_limit Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

no_occupancy_since : Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be sent after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of numbers.

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

This climate device supports the following features: system_mode , local_temperature , running_mode , running_state , occupied_heating_setpoint , unoccupied_heating_setpoint , occupied_cooling_setpoint , unoccupied_cooling_setpoint .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . occupied_cooling_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_cooling_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 7 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_cooling_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": "VALUE"} where VALUE is one of: off , heat , cool , fan_only , sleep . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , , , , . To read send a message to with payload . running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat , cool , fan_only . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""} .

The current state of this fan is in the published state under the fan_state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this fan publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_state": "ON"} or {"fan_state": "OFF"} . To read the current state of this fan publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"fan_state": ""} . To change the mode publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_mode": "VALUE"} where VALUE can be: low , medium , high , on , auto .

Controls how programming affects the thermostat. Possible values: setpoint (only use specified setpoint), schedule (follow programmed setpoint schedule), schedule_with_preheat (follow programmed setpoint schedule with pre-heating). Changing this value does not clear programmed schedules.. Value can be found in the published state on the programming_operation_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"programming_operation_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"programming_operation_mode": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: setpoint , eco .

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the keypad_lockout property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"keypad_lockout": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keypad_lockout": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: unlock , lock1 , lock2 .

Maximum Heating set point limit. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit": VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is °C .

Minimum Heating set point limit. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit": VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is °C .

Maximum Cooling set point limit. Value can be found in the published state on the max_cool_setpoint_limit property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_cool_setpoint_limit": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_cool_setpoint_limit": VALUE} . The minimal value is 7 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .