OWON PCT504

ModelPCT504
VendorOWON
DescriptionHVAC fan coil
Exposeshumidity, occupancy, climate (system_mode, local_temperature, running_mode, running_state, occupied_heating_setpoint, unoccupied_heating_setpoint, occupied_cooling_setpoint, unoccupied_cooling_setpoint), fan (state, mode), programming_operation_mode, keypad_lockout, max_heat_setpoint_limit, min_heat_setpoint_limit, max_cool_setpoint_limit, min_cool_setpoint_limit
PictureOWON PCT504

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius, fahrenheit

  • no_occupancy_since: Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be sent after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of numbers.

Exposes

Humidity (numeric)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Occupancy (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: system_mode, local_temperature, running_mode, running_state, occupied_heating_setpoint, unoccupied_heating_setpoint, occupied_cooling_setpoint, unoccupied_cooling_setpoint.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
  • occupied_cooling_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_cooling_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 7 and 35. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_cooling_setpoint": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": "VALUE"} where VALUE is one of: off, heat, cool, fan_only, sleep. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""}.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat, cool, fan_only. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""}.

Fan

The current state of this fan is in the published state under the fan_state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this fan publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_state": "ON"} or {"fan_state": "OFF"}. To read the current state of this fan publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"fan_state": ""}. To change the mode publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_mode": "VALUE"} where VALUE can be: low, medium, high, on, auto.

Programming operation mode (enum)

Controls how programming affects the thermostat. Possible values: setpoint (only use specified setpoint), schedule (follow programmed setpoint schedule), schedule_with_preheat (follow programmed setpoint schedule with pre-heating). Changing this value does not clear programmed schedules.. Value can be found in the published state on the programming_operation_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"programming_operation_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"programming_operation_mode": "VALUE"}. The possible values are: setpoint, eco.

Keypad lockout (enum)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the keypad_lockout property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"keypad_lockout": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keypad_lockout": "VALUE"}. The possible values are: unlock, lock1, lock2.

Max heat setpoint limit (numeric)

Maximum Heating set point limit. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit": VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is °C.

Min heat setpoint limit (numeric)

Minimum Heating set point limit. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit": VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is °C.

Max cool setpoint limit (numeric)

Maximum Cooling set point limit. Value can be found in the published state on the max_cool_setpoint_limit property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_cool_setpoint_limit": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_cool_setpoint_limit": VALUE}. The minimal value is 7 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Min cool setpoint limit (numeric)

Minimum Cooling point limit. Value can be found in the published state on the min_cool_setpoint_limit property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_cool_setpoint_limit": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_cool_setpoint_limit": VALUE}. The minimal value is 7 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.