OWON PCT504
|Model
|PCT504
|Vendor
|OWON
|Description
|HVAC fan coil
|Exposes
|humidity, occupancy, climate (system_mode, local_temperature, running_mode, running_state, occupied_heating_setpoint, unoccupied_heating_setpoint, occupied_cooling_setpoint, unoccupied_cooling_setpoint), fan (state, mode), programming_operation_mode, keypad_lockout, max_heat_setpoint_limit, min_heat_setpoint_limit, max_cool_setpoint_limit, min_cool_setpoint_limit
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
no_occupancy_since: Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a
{"no_occupancy_since": 10}will be sent after 10 seconds and a
{"no_occupancy_since": 60}after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of numbers.
Exposes
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
system_mode,
local_temperature,
running_mode,
running_state,
occupied_heating_setpoint,
unoccupied_heating_setpoint,
occupied_cooling_setpoint,
unoccupied_cooling_setpoint.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
occupied_cooling_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_cooling_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
7and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_cooling_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": "VALUE"}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat,
cool,
fan_only,
sleep. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat,
cool,
fan_only. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state": ""}.
Fan
The current state of this fan is in the published state under the
fan_state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this fan publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fan_state": "ON"} or
{"fan_state": "OFF"}. To read the current state of this fan publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"fan_state": ""}. To change the mode publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fan_mode": "VALUE"} where
VALUE can be:
low,
medium,
high,
on,
auto.
Programming operation mode (enum)
Controls how programming affects the thermostat. Possible values: setpoint (only use specified setpoint), schedule (follow programmed setpoint schedule), schedule_with_preheat (follow programmed setpoint schedule with pre-heating). Changing this value does not clear programmed schedules.. Value can be found in the published state on the
programming_operation_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"programming_operation_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"programming_operation_mode": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
setpoint,
eco.
Keypad lockout (enum)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
keypad_lockout property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"keypad_lockout": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"keypad_lockout": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
unlock,
lock1,
lock2.
Max heat setpoint limit (numeric)
Maximum Heating set point limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit": VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min heat setpoint limit (numeric)
Minimum Heating set point limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit": VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max cool setpoint limit (numeric)
Maximum Cooling set point limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_cool_setpoint_limit property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_cool_setpoint_limit": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_cool_setpoint_limit": VALUE}. The minimal value is
7 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min cool setpoint limit (numeric)
Minimum Cooling point limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_cool_setpoint_limit property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_cool_setpoint_limit": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_cool_setpoint_limit": VALUE}. The minimal value is
7 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.