OWON PCT504
|Model
|PCT504
|Vendor
|OWON
|Description
|HVAC fan coil
|Exposes
|humidity, occupancy, climate (system_mode, local_temperature, running_mode, running_state, occupied_heating_setpoint, unoccupied_heating_setpoint, occupied_cooling_setpoint, unoccupied_cooling_setpoint), fan (state, mode), programming_operation_mode, keypad_lockout, max_heat_setpoint_limit, min_heat_setpoint_limit, max_cool_setpoint_limit, min_cool_setpoint_limit, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
no_occupancy_since: Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a
{"no_occupancy_since": 10}will be send after 10 seconds and a
{"no_occupancy_since": 60}after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of [object Object].
legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
system_mode,
local_temperature,
running_mode,
running_state,
occupied_heating_setpoint,
unoccupied_heating_setpoint,
occupied_cooling_setpoint,
unoccupied_cooling_setpoint.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
occupied_cooling_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_cooling_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
7and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_cooling_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat,
cool,
fan_only,
sleep. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat,
cool,
fan_only. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state": ""}.
Fan
The current state of this fan is in the published state under the
fan_state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this fan publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fan_state": "ON"} or
{"fan_state": "OFF"}. To read the current state of this fan publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"fan_state": ""}. To change the mode publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fan_mode": VALUE} where
VALUE can be:
low,
medium,
high,
on,
auto.
Programming_operation_mode (enum)
Controls how programming affects the thermostat. Possible values: setpoint (only use specified setpoint), schedule (follow programmed setpoint schedule). Changing this value does not clear programmed schedules.. Value can be found in the published state on the
programming_operation_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"programming_operation_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"programming_operation_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
setpoint,
schedule,
eco.
Keypad_lockout (enum)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
keypad_lockout property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"keypad_lockout": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"keypad_lockout": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
unlock,
lock1,
lock2.
Max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric)
Maximum Heating set point limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric)
Minimum Heating set point limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max_cool_setpoint_limit (numeric)
Maximum Cooling set point limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_cool_setpoint_limit property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_cool_setpoint_limit": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_cool_setpoint_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
7 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min_cool_setpoint_limit (numeric)
Minimum Cooling point limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_cool_setpoint_limit property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_cool_setpoint_limit": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_cool_setpoint_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
7 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.