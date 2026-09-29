OWON PC321
|Model
|PC321
|Vendor
|OWON
|Description
|3-Phase clamp power meter
|Exposes
|current, power, power_reactive, energy, reactive_energy, voltage_l1, voltage_l2, voltage_l3, current_l1, current_l2, current_l3, energy_l1, energy_l2, energy_l3, reactive_energy_l1, reactive_energy_l2, reactive_energy_l3, power_l1, power_l2, power_l3, reactive_power_l1, reactive_power_l2, reactive_power_l3, power_factor_l1, power_factor_l2, power_factor_l3, clear_metering, min_report_cycle, max_report_cycle, percent_change_in_power
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Current (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power reactive (numeric)
Instantaneous measured reactive power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_reactive property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VAR.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Reactive energy (numeric)
Reactive energy for all phase. Value can be found in the published state on the
reactive_energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kVArh.
Voltage l1 (numeric)
Phase 1 voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Voltage l2 (numeric)
Phase 2 voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Voltage l3 (numeric)
Phase 3 voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Current l1 (numeric)
Phase 1 current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Current l2 (numeric)
Phase 2 current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Current l3 (numeric)
Phase 3 current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Energy l1 (numeric)
Phase 1 energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy l2 (numeric)
Phase 2 energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy l3 (numeric)
Phase 3 energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Reactive energy l1 (numeric)
Phase 1 reactive energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
reactive_energy_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kVArh.
Reactive energy l2 (numeric)
Phase 2 reactive energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
reactive_energy_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kVArh.
Reactive energy l3 (numeric)
Phase 3 reactive energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
reactive_energy_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kVArh.
Power l1 (numeric)
Phase 1 power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power l2 (numeric)
Phase 2 power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power l3 (numeric)
Phase 3 power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Reactive power l1 (numeric)
Phase 1 reactive power. Value can be found in the published state on the
reactive_power_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VAr.
Reactive power l2 (numeric)
Phase 2 reactive power. Value can be found in the published state on the
reactive_power_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VAr.
Reactive power l3 (numeric)
Phase 3 reactive power. Value can be found in the published state on the
reactive_power_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VAr.
Power factor l1 (numeric)
Phase 1 power factor. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_factor_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Power factor l2 (numeric)
Phase 2 power factor. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_factor_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Power factor l3 (numeric)
Phase 3 power factor. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_factor_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Clear metering (enum)
Clear measurement data. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"clear_metering": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
clear.
Min report cycle (numeric)
Shortest gap the meter leaves between two reports, which bounds how soon a load change can surface.. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_report_cycle property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_report_cycle": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_report_cycle": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
s.
Max report cycle (numeric)
Longest the meter waits before reporting an unchanged measurement.. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_report_cycle property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_report_cycle": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_report_cycle": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
s.
Percent change in power (numeric)
Power change that makes the meter report before the maximum cycle elapses. Raising it delays load changes.. Value can be found in the published state on the
percent_change_in_power property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"percent_change_in_power": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"percent_change_in_power": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.