# OWON PC321

Model PC321 Vendor OWON Description 3-Phase clamp power meter Exposes energy, voltage_l1, voltage_l2, voltage_l3, current_l1, current_l2, current_l3, energy_l1, energy_l2, energy_l3, reactive_energy_l1, reactive_energy_l2, reactive_energy_l3, power_l1, power_l2, power_l3, reactive_power_l1, reactive_power_l2, reactive_power_l3, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Phase 1 voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Phase 2 voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Phase 3 voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Phase 1 current. Value can be found in the published state on the current_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Phase 2 current. Value can be found in the published state on the current_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Phase 3 current. Value can be found in the published state on the current_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Phase 1 energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Phase 2 energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Phase 3 energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Phase 1 reactive energy. Value can be found in the published state on the reactive_energy_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kVArh .

Phase 2 reactive energy. Value can be found in the published state on the reactive_energy_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kVArh .

Phase 3 reactive energy. Value can be found in the published state on the reactive_energy_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kVArh .

Phase 1 power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Phase 2 power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Phase 3 power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Phase 1 reactive power. Value can be found in the published state on the reactive_power_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VAr .

Phase 2 reactive power. Value can be found in the published state on the reactive_power_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VAr .

Phase 3 reactive power. Value can be found in the published state on the reactive_power_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VAr .