OWON PC321

Model PC321 Vendor OWON Description 3-Phase clamp power meter Exposes current, power, power_reactive, energy, reactive_energy, voltage_l1, voltage_l2, voltage_l3, current_l1, current_l2, current_l3, energy_l1, energy_l2, energy_l3, reactive_energy_l1, reactive_energy_l2, reactive_energy_l3, power_l1, power_l2, power_l3, reactive_power_l1, reactive_power_l2, reactive_power_l3, power_factor_l1, power_factor_l2, power_factor_l3, clear_metering, min_report_cycle, max_report_cycle, percent_change_in_power Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured reactive power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_reactive property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VAR .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Reactive energy for all phase. Value can be found in the published state on the reactive_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kVArh .

Phase 1 voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Phase 2 voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Phase 3 voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Phase 1 current. Value can be found in the published state on the current_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Phase 2 current. Value can be found in the published state on the current_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Phase 3 current. Value can be found in the published state on the current_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Phase 1 energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Phase 2 energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Phase 3 energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Phase 1 reactive energy. Value can be found in the published state on the reactive_energy_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kVArh .

Phase 2 reactive energy. Value can be found in the published state on the reactive_energy_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kVArh .

Phase 3 reactive energy. Value can be found in the published state on the reactive_energy_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kVArh .

Phase 1 power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Phase 2 power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Phase 3 power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Phase 1 reactive power. Value can be found in the published state on the reactive_power_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VAr .

Phase 2 reactive power. Value can be found in the published state on the reactive_power_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VAr .

Phase 3 reactive power. Value can be found in the published state on the reactive_power_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VAr .

Phase 1 power factor. Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Phase 2 power factor. Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Phase 3 power factor. Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Clear measurement data. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"clear_metering": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: clear .

Shortest gap the meter leaves between two reports, which bounds how soon a load change can surface.. Value can be found in the published state on the min_report_cycle property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_report_cycle": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_report_cycle": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .

Longest the meter waits before reporting an unchanged measurement.. Value can be found in the published state on the max_report_cycle property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_report_cycle": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_report_cycle": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .