OWON PC321
|Model
|PC321
|Vendor
|OWON
|Description
|3-Phase clamp power meter
|Exposes
|energy, voltage_l1, voltage_l2, voltage_l3, current_l1, current_l2, current_l3, energy_l1, energy_l2, energy_l3, reactive_energy_l1, reactive_energy_l2, reactive_energy_l3, power_l1, power_l2, power_l3, reactive_power_l1, reactive_power_l2, reactive_power_l3, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Voltage_l1 (numeric)
Phase 1 voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Voltage_l2 (numeric)
Phase 2 voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Voltage_l3 (numeric)
Phase 3 voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Current_l1 (numeric)
Phase 1 current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Current_l2 (numeric)
Phase 2 current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Current_l3 (numeric)
Phase 3 current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Energy_l1 (numeric)
Phase 1 energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy_l2 (numeric)
Phase 2 energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy_l3 (numeric)
Phase 3 energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Reactive_energy_l1 (numeric)
Phase 1 reactive energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
reactive_energy_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kVArh.
Reactive_energy_l2 (numeric)
Phase 2 reactive energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
reactive_energy_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kVArh.
Reactive_energy_l3 (numeric)
Phase 3 reactive energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
reactive_energy_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kVArh.
Power_l1 (numeric)
Phase 1 power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power_l2 (numeric)
Phase 2 power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power_l3 (numeric)
Phase 3 power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Reactive_power_l1 (numeric)
Phase 1 reactive power. Value can be found in the published state on the
reactive_power_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VAr.
Reactive_power_l2 (numeric)
Phase 2 reactive power. Value can be found in the published state on the
reactive_power_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VAr.
Reactive_power_l3 (numeric)
Phase 3 reactive power. Value can be found in the published state on the
reactive_power_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VAr.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.