OWON PC321

ModelPC321
VendorOWON
Description3-Phase clamp power meter
Exposesenergy, voltage_l1, voltage_l2, voltage_l3, current_l1, current_l2, current_l3, energy_l1, energy_l2, energy_l3, reactive_energy_l1, reactive_energy_l2, reactive_energy_l3, power_l1, power_l2, power_l3, reactive_power_l1, reactive_power_l2, reactive_power_l3, linkquality
PictureOWON PC321

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Energy (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Voltage_l1 (numeric)

Phase 1 voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_l1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Voltage_l2 (numeric)

Phase 2 voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_l2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Voltage_l3 (numeric)

Phase 3 voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_l3 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Current_l1 (numeric)

Phase 1 current. Value can be found in the published state on the current_l1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Current_l2 (numeric)

Phase 2 current. Value can be found in the published state on the current_l2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Current_l3 (numeric)

Phase 3 current. Value can be found in the published state on the current_l3 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Energy_l1 (numeric)

Phase 1 energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_l1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Energy_l2 (numeric)

Phase 2 energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_l2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Energy_l3 (numeric)

Phase 3 energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_l3 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Reactive_energy_l1 (numeric)

Phase 1 reactive energy. Value can be found in the published state on the reactive_energy_l1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kVArh.

Reactive_energy_l2 (numeric)

Phase 2 reactive energy. Value can be found in the published state on the reactive_energy_l2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kVArh.

Reactive_energy_l3 (numeric)

Phase 3 reactive energy. Value can be found in the published state on the reactive_energy_l3 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kVArh.

Power_l1 (numeric)

Phase 1 power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_l1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Power_l2 (numeric)

Phase 2 power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_l2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Power_l3 (numeric)

Phase 3 power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_l3 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Reactive_power_l1 (numeric)

Phase 1 reactive power. Value can be found in the published state on the reactive_power_l1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is VAr.

Reactive_power_l2 (numeric)

Phase 2 reactive power. Value can be found in the published state on the reactive_power_l2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is VAr.

Reactive_power_l3 (numeric)

Phase 3 reactive power. Value can be found in the published state on the reactive_power_l3 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is VAr.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.