TuYa PC311-Z-TY

Model PC311-Z-TY Vendor TuYa Description Bidirectional energy meter with 80A current clamp Exposes ac_frequency, voltage, power, current, energy, energy_produced, power_a, power_b, current_a, current_b, power_factor_a, power_factor_b, energy_a, energy_b, energy_produced_a, energy_produced_b, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

# AC frequency (numeric)

Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_frequency property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is Hz .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

# Energy produced (numeric)

Sum of produced energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_produced property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

# Power a (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the power_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

# Power b (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the power_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

# Current a (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the current_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

# Current b (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the current_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

# Power factor a (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power factor (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

# Power factor b (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power factor (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

# Energy a (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

# Energy b (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

# Energy produced a (numeric)

Sum of produced energy (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_produced_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

# Energy produced b (numeric)

Sum of produced energy (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_produced_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .