Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa PC311-Z-TY

ModelPC311-Z-TY
VendorTuYa
DescriptionBidirectional energy meter with 80A current clamp
Exposesac_frequency, voltage, power, current, energy, energy_produced, power_a, power_b, current_a, current_b, power_factor_a, power_factor_b, energy_a, energy_b, energy_produced_a, energy_produced_b, linkquality
PictureTuYa PC311-Z-TY

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

AC frequency (numeric)

Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_frequency property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is Hz.

Voltage (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Power (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Current (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Energy (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Energy produced (numeric)

Sum of produced energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_produced property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Power a (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the power_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Power b (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the power_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Current a (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the current_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Current b (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the current_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Power factor a (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power factor (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Power factor b (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power factor (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Energy a (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Energy b (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Energy produced a (numeric)

Sum of produced energy (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_produced_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Energy produced b (numeric)

Sum of produced energy (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_produced_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.