# Niceboy ORBIS Vibration Sensor

Model ORBIS Vibration Sensor Vendor Niceboy Description Vibration sensor Exposes battery, voltage, vibration, sensitivity, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

vibration_timeout : Time in seconds after which vibration is cleared after detecting it (default 90 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Indicates whether the device detected vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true vibration is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 50 .