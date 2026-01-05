ONOKOM OK-AC-H-MD-3-ZB-S-A
|Model
|OK-AC-H-MD-3-ZB-S-A
|Vendor
|ONOKOM
|Description
|Adapter for semi-industrial MDV systems
|Exposes
|ac_connected, switch (state), current_temperature, target_temperature, system_mode, mode, zb_fan_speed, horizontal_vanes, fan_speed, smart_fan_speed, vanes_swing, status_led, eco_mode, indoor_heat_exchanger_temperature, outdoor_heat_exchanger_temperature
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Ac connected (enum)
AC connected. Value can be found in the published state on the
ac_connected property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
disconnected,
invalid_data_recieved,
connected_with_issues,
connected.
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Current temperature (numeric)
Indoor air temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Target temperature (numeric)
Target temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
target_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"target_temperature": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"target_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
16 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
°C.
System mode (enum)
Active mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
system_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"system_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"system_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
auto,
cool,
heat,
fan_only,
dry.
Mode (enum)
Mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
heat,
cool,
auto,
dry,
fan_only.
Zb fan speed (numeric)
Fan speed modes: Auto(5), Low(1), Medium(2), Maximum(3). Value can be found in the published state on the
zb_fan_speed property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"zb_fan_speed": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"zb_fan_speed": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
5.
Horizontal vanes (numeric)
Horizontal vanes: Stopped(0), Swing(1). Value can be found in the published state on the
horizontal_vanes property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"horizontal_vanes": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"horizontal_vanes": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
1.
Fan speed (numeric)
Fan speed: Auto(0), First(1) - Maximum(3). Value can be found in the published state on the
fan_speed property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"fan_speed": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fan_speed": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
3.
Smart fan speed (numeric)
Smart fan speed: Auto (0), Low (1) ... Maximum (3). Value can be found in the published state on the
smart_fan_speed property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"smart_fan_speed": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"smart_fan_speed": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
4.
Vanes swing (numeric)
Vanes swing: Stopped(0), Horizontal and vertical swing(1), Horizontal swing(2), Vertical swing(3). Value can be found in the published state on the
vanes_swing property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"vanes_swing": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"vanes_swing": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
2.
Status led (enum)
Status LED. Value can be found in the published state on the
status_led property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"status_led": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"status_led": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
normal_mode,
disabled_if_no_errors,
disabled_untill_reboot,
always_disabled,
green_untill_reboot,
red_untill_reboot.
Eco mode (binary)
Eco mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
eco_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"eco_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eco_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON eco mode is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Indoor heat exchanger temperature (numeric)
Indoor heat exchanger temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
indoor_heat_exchanger_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
°C.
Outdoor heat exchanger temperature (numeric)
Outdoor heat exchanger temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
outdoor_heat_exchanger_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
°C.