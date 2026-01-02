Efektalab Netuya_CO2_Smart_Box

Model Netuya_CO2_Smart_Box Vendor Efektalab Description CO2 Smart Monitor, rgb indicator, alarm, can control the relay Exposes identify, co2, lifetime, light (state, brightness), night_onoff_backlight, night_on_backlight, night_off_backlight, alarm, alarm volume, alarm level, calibration mode, forced_recalibration, factory_reset_co2, manual_forced_recalibration, invert_logic_onoff, enable_co2_gas, high_co2_gas, low_co2_gas Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

co2_calibration : Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

transition : Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to 0 (no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .

Measured value. Value can be found in the published state on the co2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .

Uptime. Value can be found in the published state on the lifetime property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is Hours .

This light supports the following features: state , brightness .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the light will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the light firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples: {"brightness":156,"transition":3} , {"color_temp":241,"transition":1} .

Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:

move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value stop or 0 .

or . step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.

The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set

NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use brightness_move_onoff / brightness_step_onoff

{ "brightness_move" : - 40 , "brightness_move" : 0 , "brightness_step" : 40 }

Complete shutdown of the backlight at night mode. Value can be found in the published state on the night_onoff_backlight property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"night_onoff_backlight": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON night onoff backlight is ON, if OFF OFF.

Night mode activation time. Value can be found in the published state on the night_on_backlight property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"night_on_backlight": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 23 . The unit of this value is Hr .

Night mode deactivation time. Value can be found in the published state on the night_off_backlight property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"night_off_backlight": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 23 . The unit of this value is Hr .

Enable alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON alarm is ON, if OFF OFF.

Set alarm volume. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm volume property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm volume": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 .

Set alarm level. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm level property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm level": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 400 and the maximum value is 5000 . The unit of this value is ppm .

Set calibration mode of the CO2 sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the calibration mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibration mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals Auto calibration mode is ON, if Manual OFF.

Start FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the forced_recalibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON forced recalibration is ON, if OFF OFF.

Factory Reset CO2 sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the factory_reset_co2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"factory_reset_co2": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON factory reset co2 is ON, if OFF OFF.

Start Manual FRC (Perform Forced Recalibration of the CO2 Sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the manual_forced_recalibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"manual_forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 5000 . The unit of this value is ppm .

Enable invert logic onoff. Value can be found in the published state on the invert_logic_onoff property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"invert_logic_onoff": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON invert logic onoff is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enable CO2 Gas Control. Value can be found in the published state on the enable_co2_gas property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_co2_gas": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON enable co2 gas is ON, if OFF OFF.

Setting High CO2 Gas Border. Value can be found in the published state on the high_co2_gas property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_co2_gas": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 400 and the maximum value is 5000 . The unit of this value is ppm .