Zigbee2MQTT

Nue / 3A NUE-ZBFLB

ModelNUE-ZBFLB
VendorNue / 3A
DescriptionSmart fan light switch
Exposesswitch (state), linkquality
PictureNue / 3A NUE-ZBFLB

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Switch (button_light endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_button_light property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_button_light": "ON"}, {"state_button_light": "OFF"} or {"state_button_light": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_button_light": ""}.

Switch (button_fan_high endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_button_fan_high property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_button_fan_high": "ON"}, {"state_button_fan_high": "OFF"} or {"state_button_fan_high": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_button_fan_high": ""}.

Switch (button_fan_med endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_button_fan_med property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_button_fan_med": "ON"}, {"state_button_fan_med": "OFF"} or {"state_button_fan_med": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_button_fan_med": ""}.

Switch (button_fan_low endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_button_fan_low property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_button_fan_low": "ON"}, {"state_button_fan_low": "OFF"} or {"state_button_fan_low": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_button_fan_low": ""}.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.