Nue / 3A NUE-ZBFLB
|Model
|NUE-ZBFLB
|Vendor
|Nue / 3A
|Description
|Smart fan light switch
|Exposes
|switch (state), linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Switch (button_light endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_button_light property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_button_light": "ON"},
{"state_button_light": "OFF"} or
{"state_button_light": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_button_light": ""}.
Switch (button_fan_high endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_button_fan_high property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_button_fan_high": "ON"},
{"state_button_fan_high": "OFF"} or
{"state_button_fan_high": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_button_fan_high": ""}.
Switch (button_fan_med endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_button_fan_med property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_button_fan_med": "ON"},
{"state_button_fan_med": "OFF"} or
{"state_button_fan_med": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_button_fan_med": ""}.
Switch (button_fan_low endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_button_fan_low property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_button_fan_low": "ON"},
{"state_button_fan_low": "OFF"} or
{"state_button_fan_low": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_button_fan_low": ""}.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.