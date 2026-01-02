Excellux NTCHT-01

Model NTCHT-01 Vendor Excellux Description Probe Temperature and ht(humidity and temperature) Sensor Exposes probe_temperature_warning, temperature_warning, humidity_warning, battery, probe_temperature, temperature, humidity, sampling_interval, probe_temperature_calibration, probe_temperature_v0_set, probe_temperature_v1_set, temperature_calibration, temperature_v0_set, temperature_v1_set, humidity_calibration, humidity_v0_set, humidity_v1_set Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Probe temperature sensor warning.low :temperature is lower than v0 and v1.high:temperature is higher than v0 and v1. Value can be found in the published state on the probe_temperature_warning property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , low , high .

Temperature warning.low :temperature is lower than v0 and v1.high:temperature is higher than v0 and v1. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_warning property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , low , high .

Humidity warning.low :humidity is lower than v0 and v1.high:humidity is higher than v0 and v1. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_warning property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , low , high .

Battery percentage. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Probe temperature sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the probe_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is -40 and the maximum value is 120 . The unit of this value is °C .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

sampling interval. Value can be found in the published state on the sampling_interval property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sampling_interval": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 1200 . The unit of this value is S .

Probe temperature sensor calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the probe_temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"probe_temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -2 and the maximum value is 2 . The unit of this value is °C .

Probe temperature sensor v0 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the probe_temperature_v0_set property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"probe_temperature_v0_set": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -40 and the maximum value is 125 . The unit of this value is °C .

Probe temperature sensor v1 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the probe_temperature_v1_set property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"probe_temperature_v1_set": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -40 and the maximum value is 125 . The unit of this value is °C .

Temperature calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -2 and the maximum value is 2 . The unit of this value is °C .

Temperature v0 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_v0_set property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_v0_set": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -40 and the maximum value is 85 . The unit of this value is °C .

Temperature v1 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_v1_set property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_v1_set": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -40 and the maximum value is 85 . The unit of this value is °C .

Humidity calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is % .

Humidity v0 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_v0_set property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_v0_set": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .