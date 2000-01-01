Schneider Electric NHMOTION/UNIDIM/1
|Model
|NHMOTION/UNIDIM/1
|Vendor
|Schneider Electric
|Description
|Motion sensor with dimmer
|Exposes
|light (state, brightness, level_config), ballast_minimum_level, ballast_maximum_level, illuminance, occupancy, occupancy_timeout, occupancy_sensitivity, ambience_light_threshold, dimmer_mode, linkquality
|Picture
|White-label
|ELKO EKO06984, ELKO EKO06985, ELKO EKO06986
Notes
Pairing
Short press (less than 0.5 seconds) the dimmer button 3 times to set it in pairing mode. The status LED will start blinking amber. The status LED will change to green when it is paired.
Reset to factory settings
Short press (less than 0.5 seconds) the dimmer button 3 times, then press the dimmer button for more than 10 seconds.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
transition: Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to
0(no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
no_occupancy_since: Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a
{"no_occupancy_since": 10}will be send after 10 seconds and a
{"no_occupancy_since": 60}after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of [object Object].
Exposes
Light
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness,
level_config.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"}or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the light will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the light firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Transition
For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property
transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples:
{"brightness":156,"transition":3},
{"color_temp":241,"transition":1}.
Moving/stepping
Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:
- move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value
stopor
0.
- step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.
The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set
NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use
brightness_move_onoff/
brightness_step_onoff
{
"brightness_move": -40, // Starts moving brightness down at 40 units per second
"brightness_move": 0, // Stop moving brightness
"brightness_step": 40 // Increases brightness by 40
}
Ballast minimum level (numeric)
Specifies the minimum light output of the ballast. Value can be found in the published state on the
ballast_minimum_level property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ballast_minimum_level": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ballast_minimum_level": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
254.
Ballast maximum level (numeric)
Specifies the maximum light output of the ballast. Value can be found in the published state on the
ballast_maximum_level property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ballast_maximum_level": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ballast_maximum_level": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
254.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"illuminance": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Occupancy timeout (numeric)
Time in seconds before occupancy is cleared after the last detected movement.. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy_timeout property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy_timeout": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"occupancy_timeout": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
65534. The unit of this value is
s.
Occupancy sensitivity (enum)
Sensitivity of the occupancy sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy_sensitivity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy_sensitivity": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"occupancy_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Low,
Medium,
High.
Ambience light threshold (numeric)
Threshold above which occupancy will not trigger the light switch.. Value can be found in the published state on the
ambience_light_threshold property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ambience_light_threshold": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ambience_light_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
2000. The unit of this value is
lx.
Dimmer mode (enum)
Auto detects the correct mode for the ballast. RL-LED may have improved dimming quality for LEDs.. Value can be found in the published state on the
dimmer_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"dimmer_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"dimmer_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Auto,
RL-LED.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.